Simon Cowell is pictured publicly for the first time since David Walliams faced new sexual assault claims. Sources confirm the BGT judge cut ties with Walliams in 2022.

Simon Cowell has been photographed in public for the first time following intense media scrutiny surrounding sexual assault allegations leveled against his former colleague David Walliams. The television producer and music mogul, aged 67, was spotted shopping at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California, on Saturday after completing his grocery run. This appearance marks Cowell's first known public outing since reports emerged detailing claims that Walliams preyed on teenage girls and engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct.

Cowell Cuts Ties With Walliams Since 2022 Departure

Cowell, who resides in Malibu, California, following recovery from back surgery after a severe e-bike accident, has not spoken to Walliams since the comedian left Britain's Got Talent in 2022. Sources close to the situation indicate that Cowell distanced himself from Walliams approximately four years ago because he feared his former friend was 'not a good person'. A friend of the show's creator stated that Cowell is pleased Walliams is no longer part of the panel and will never re-engage with him.

Also read UK Stars Sign Open Letter After Russell Brand, David Walliams Scandals

Guardian And ITV Expose Serious Abuse Claims

Questions regarding the professional relationship between Cowell and Walliams have intensified after The Guardian and ITV published serious allegations on Tuesday following the lifting of a High Court injunction. Walliams, who previously sought an injunction claiming public disclosure would cause him to take his own life, now faces accusations of abusing his status to exploit young women. Walliams has denied being a sexual predator or breaking the law, though he acknowledged in a statement that he sometimes behaved thoughtlessly in past casual relationships.

Accuser Jade Details 2020 Soho And Mansion Encounter

One accuser, identified by ITV News and The Guardian as Jade, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 years old after he contacted her online. Jade claims the two met in Soho before Walliams drove her to Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Noel Gallagher, in his Aston Martin. She alleges that Walliams, who was 36 at the time, kissed her, lifted her top, and attempted to engage in sexual acts, which she refused by pulling away and saying 'No'.

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Lara Stone Responds To Concerns Over Teenage Fan

David Walliams' ex-wife, model Lara Stone, has reportedly sent a worried message to a teenage fan whom Walliams had previously invited to his mansion. Katie Hind, who met the young girl in question, revealed that Stone was profoundly upset by the newly published allegations of Walliams harassing teenage girls. The correspondence highlights the personal impact these claims have had on Walliams' inner circle, with Stone expressing deep concern after viewing the girl's previous social media posts about her experiences with the comedian in 2020.

Walliams Admits Fault While Denying Criminal Liability

In a statement addressed to both The Guardian and ITV News, Walliams admitted that he did not always take people's feelings properly into account during his interactions with women ten to twenty years ago. He expressed devastation that these women now feel hurt or angry toward him, distinguishing between past thoughtlessness and criminal behavior. Walliams maintained that while power imbalances are inevitable for celebrities, he never abused that power and asserts he has not broken any laws.