King Charles cousin Simon Bowes-Lyon receives a three-year driving ban after being caught drunk driving in Forfar, Scotland, on November 5. Details of the conviction.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, has been prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for a period of three years following a conviction for driving while intoxicated. This legal penalty was issued by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at the Forfar Sheriff Court in Angus, Scotland, after evidence confirmed the aristocrat was nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Bowes-Lyon Drunk Driving Conviction Details

The specific incident occurred on November 5 in the town of Forfar, where police officers stopped Bowes-Lyon while he was driving a Suzuki vehicle on East High Street. Breathalyzer tests conducted at the scene revealed that the 40-year-old had a blood alcohol concentration of 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath. This figure significantly exceeds the statutory legal limit of 22 micrograms for drivers in Scotland.

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The court imposed a mandatory minimum driving ban of three years because this is Bowes-Lyon's second drunk driving offense within the last decade. In addition to the prohibition on driving, the sheriff ordered the Earl to pay a fine of £500. He was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £20. The court provided him with a 28-day window to settle these financial penalties.

Previous Offenses and Rehabilitation Options

Bowes-Lyon had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated on March 23, 2023. During that incident, he was caught speeding while drunk on the A90 road between Perth and Dundee at Inchture. At that time, he was driving his Mercedes, which was valued at approximately £100,000. That earlier conviction resulted in a driving ban and further legal consequences.

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During the recent sentencing hearing, Sheriff Martin-Brown informed Bowes-Lyon that his three-year ban could be reduced by nine months. This reduction is contingent upon the Earl paying for and successfully completing an accredited driver rehabilitation course. The opportunity to shorten the ban serves as a mechanism for encouraging behavioral change among repeat offenders.

Serious Sexual Offense Conviction History

Beyond his traffic violations, Bowes-Lyon carries a significant criminal record involving a serious sexual offense. In February 2021, he was sentenced to ten months in prison by the late Sheriff Alistair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court. This incarceration followed his conviction for sexually assaulting a female travel writer at his ancestral residence, Glamis Castle.

The court heard details of a violent 20-minute attack in which Bowes-Lyon persisted despite the victim's clear protests. The sheriff noted that the victim, who had no sexual interest in Bowes-Lyon, was subjected to physical aggression and was left shaken and fearful. She was forced to lock her bedroom door and wedge a chair under the handle to prevent further assault.

As a result of this conviction, Bowes-Lyon was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years. Psychological experts assessed him as posing a medium risk of committing further sexual crimes. The victim reported suffering from nightmares and panic attacks more than a year after the incident, highlighting the lasting trauma caused by the event at Glamis Castle.

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Royal Connections and Family Background

Simon Bowes-Lyon holds a distinct position within the British aristocracy and royal sphere. He is the first cousin twice removed of King Charles III and the great-great nephew of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. He walked behind Prince William in the funeral cortege for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother when he was 15 years old.

The Earl owns a share of his father's estate, which was valued at £40 million following his father's death in 2016. The Bowes-Lyon family owns the historic Glamis Castle, where the sexual assault took place. Prior to his legal troubles, he was noted in Britain's 50 Most Eligible Bachelors by Tatler in 2019 and had a reputation for enjoying fast cars and social events.

His legal history extends back to 2010, when he received a nine-month driving ban for riding a motorbike at 100 mph on a stretch of road with a 60 mph limit. This pattern of traffic offenses, combined with his serious criminal conviction, has led to the current three-year ban from driving in Scotland. Bowes-Lyon, who describes himself as a farmer, continues to navigate the legal repercussions of his recent actions.