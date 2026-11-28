Chef Simon Bonwick brings unashamedly old-school French bourgeois cooking to The Crown At Bray, serving scratch-made dishes like beef cheek and treacle tart in a historic Berkshire pub setting.

Simon Bonwick has returned to the culinary spotlight by reopening The Crown At Bray in Berkshire, a historic establishment formerly owned by Heston Blumenthal. After previously earning a Michelin star at The Crown at Burchett's Green and spending time cooking alongside his son Charlie at The Dew Drop Inn, Bonwick is once again managing the kitchen behind the stoves. This new venture represents a homecoming for the chef, who now presides over a venue that combines traditional pub hospitality with high-end gastronomy.

Old-School French Cuisine And Scratch Made Cooking

The culinary philosophy at this location is deeply rooted in the techniques of Eugénie Brazier, the Lyonnaise legend who serves as Bonwick's hero and whose photograph occupies a place of pride in the kitchen. The menu reflects an unashamedly old-school French bourgeois style, with every item prepared from scratch in a tiny kitchen where Bonwick frequently works alone. The atmosphere supports this approach, offering a cosy environment described as a pipe and slipper kind of place, complete with cask ales and a crackling fire.

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Bonwick's menu is notably short and terse, featuring four starters, four mains, and a couple of puddings to ensure quality and focus. Fresh bread with a soft crumb and chewy crust arrives warm, accompanied by a small pot of chicken liver parfait. This dish is described as smooth and rich, carrying hints of alcohol and farmyard notes, setting a high standard for the meal before the main courses even begin.

Hearty Mains And Traditional Dessert Offerings

The main courses continue the theme of rich, traditional flavors, particularly with the beef cheek dish. Two large portions are served with an exterior charred to a deep black, while the meat itself remains soft and tender. The accompanying sauce is a sticky, shiny coating made from stock reduced for hours, then enhanced with butter and fried lardons, served alongside diced swede and carrot drenched in more butter.

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Complementing the heavy mains is a perfect slice of brie de Meaux paired with a chewy, slightly salty flapjack. The meal concludes with a treacle tart featuring a dense, delightful texture and a beautiful shortcrust pastry. These dishes demonstrate Bonwick's skill and artistry, moving far beyond average pub grub to offer a sophisticated dining experience that honors the traditions of French bourgeois cuisine.

Dining Impact And Visitor Information

The Crown At Bray is located on High Street in Bray, Maidenhead, with the postal code SL6. The establishment is designed to balance drinking and eating, with half the space dedicated to the bar and the other half to the dining area. This structure allows guests to enjoy cask ales and pickled eggs while waiting for or savoring their meals in a setting that feels both historic and welcoming.

Visitors can expect to spend approximately £35 per head for a full meal at this venue. Bonwick's approach is characterized by big-hearted generosity and a return to fundamentals, creating a dining experience that is both accessible and expertly executed. The venue's website, thecrownatbray.com, provides further details for those interested in booking a table or learning more about the chef's new chapter in Berkshire.