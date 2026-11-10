Simkhai Expands Footprint With Stores in Miami and Houston, Plans Further Retail Push

The company looks to open more stores in 2027.

The Los Angeles-based luxury label will be opening new stores this fall in Miami and Houston, bringing the number of Simkhai stores to six. This will be followed by a minimum of three new U.S. stores in 2027, with city locations yet to be revealed.

The 1,200-square-foot Miami store will open later this month at the Shops at Bal Harbour. Designed by architecture firm Stimuli, the store features a fluid, sculptural environment defined by soft curves. The material palette is restrained and tactile, with Navona travertine flooring and neutral walls complemented by metal details. The store features a sculpture and custom table by Edoardo Cozzani, an Italian multimedia artist who works across sculpture, photography and site-specific installation.

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The boutique will open with the fall, holiday and pre-spring collections of women’s clothing and accessories, and men’s clothing. EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Watts and Daughter Kai Schreiber Star in First Fashion Campaign Together for Simkhai, the brand’s founder and creative director, partnered with artist Alex Kuznetsov, a London-based artist, to take his artwork, “Orange 2009” and print it onto Simkhai’s signature draped jersey Acacia Dress and a silk scarf, which will be sold exclusively at the Miami store.

The original artwork and special pieces will be shown in the store window during Art Basel in early December. , a high-end shopping destination. Like the Mimai store, it features a neutral color palette with metal accents and fixtures, as well as a travertine-covered fitting room and centerpiece accessories display. The store will open with the fall, holiday and pre-spring collections for women’s clothing and accessories, and men’s clothing.

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These store openings follow two Simkhai pop-ups — at Galeries Lafayette in Paris and La Rinascente in Milan — that were precursors to Simkhai’s international push. With the unveiling of these two new stores, the designer said: “Simkhai was built on a close connection with the customer, and I have always envisioned physical stores in key cities throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Opening Simkhai stores in both Miami and Houston represents a new chapter for Simkhai as we ramp up our retail presence significantly in the coming years. ” Simkhai, who launched his business in 2010 in New York, moved it to Los Angeles in 2018. The designer won the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015 and later rebranded from “, which he showed during New York Fashion Week, was attended by celebrities such as Simone Biles, Venus Williams and Minka Kelly.

The runway featured refined tailoring, tanks, trousers and shirting, which gave way to asymmetric hemlines, elongated dresses and more exuberant evening flourishes. Organza mingled with PVC and optic fiber, floral lace was rubberized, denim coated and leather sliced into fluid fringe, according to WWD’s review. Asked how big a business Simkhai currently is, the designer said: “We’re proud of the business we’ve built and the momentum we’re seeing across all channels.

Simkhai has evolved into a U.S. designer brand with a strong wholesale foundation, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer business, and an expanding presence across multiple product categories . Between our retail expansion, the continued evolution of our women’s and men’s collections and our growing international presence, we feel there’s an exciting runway ahead for the brand; however as a private-owned company, we do not currently disclose our revenue figures.

” Simkhai said they are actively exploring additional locations across the U.S. “and see a significant opportunity to continue expanding our retail footprint. ” “Our approach is strategic: We have a strong understanding of where our customers are shopping through both our wholesale parters and our own channels, and that insight helps guide our decisions,” he said.

International distribution is an important part of the business, and the brand has built strong relationships with such retailers as Mytheresa, Net-a-porter, Harrods and Selfridges in London, and La Rinascente in Milan, Simkhai said.

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“Our international customer base continues to grow, and we see opportunity to further expand our presence globally,” he said. “As the brand evolves across categories, we’re focused on strengthening our existing partnership while thoughtfully introducing Simkhai to new markets and customers. ”Wholesale has been an important foundation, and the designer counts Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Mytheresa, Net-a-porter, Harrods, Selfridges, and specialty retailers such as Tootsies, McMullen and Hampden as retail partners.

“One of the strengths of distribution is the diversity of our partners from major luxury department stores to independent boutiques. Each plays an important role in introducing Simkhai to new customer, and we remain committed to nurturing and growing these relationships,” he said. While the brand started as a wholesale business and those relationships have been instrumental in building the business and remains an important part of the foundation, Simkhai said “direct-to-consumer is now the fastest-growing segment.

” “Our retail expansion reflect that momentum and gives us the opportunity to connect more directly with our customers, showcase the full breadth our collections, and create a more immersive brand experience,” he said.

“We see tremendous value in both channels and believe they implement and strengthen one another. Our focus is on accelerating our direct-to-consumer growth while continuing to nurture and expand our wholesale partnerships.

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