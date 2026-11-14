Simi Valley football holds off Temecula Valley to reach CIF semifinals

Salvador Villa scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns, QB Connor Petrov accounts for four TDs (one rushing) and Simi Valley prevails, 35-30, in a rain-soaked Division 5 quarterfinal.

Trinity AudioSIMI VALLEY — Salvador Villa scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 15 seed Simi Valley held off Temecula Valley, 35-30, in a rain-soaked CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal on Friday night.

The Pioneers advanced to the semifinals after Temecula Valley kept the game close throughout the fourth quarter. Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert said Temecula Valley had seven defenders focused on stopping the run, so the Pioneers started throwing the ball more.

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“The throw game kind of opened it up a little bit, and they had to make some adjustments,” Benkert said. Simi Valley led 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, and quarterback Connor Petrov connected with Villa on a 35-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-17. Temecula Valley answered with a touchdown pass of its own but came up short on its two-point conversion attempt, making it 28-23.

Petrov connected with Micah Hannah on passes over the middle to get Simi Valley near midfield. Villa then scored on a 22-yard run to make it 35-23. Villa said Miguel Ledezma made the block that allowed him to get outside for the touchdown that proved to be the decisive score.

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“I just seen the linebacker come and I trusted my lineman with the block,” Villa said. “My guy Miguel, you know, he got it done and I hit the outside and I seen green grass from there. ” Temecula Valley quarterback Caden Chrisman threw a 55-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to cut Simi Valley’s lead to 35-30. On Simi Valley’s final possession, Petrov ran for a first down that allowed the Pioneers to run out the clock.

“I just know that my coach trusts me with the ball in my hands and I’m gonna make a play for him and get that first down,” Petrov said. “I was willing to do anything for it. ” The Pioneers took control early, jumping out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Petrov to Brody Samon and Petrov’s 44-yard touchdown run.

Petrov said he recognized man-to-man coverage on his touchdown run and found an opening on the left side.

“I just see a little gap on the left side and I just hit the hole and it’s off to the races from there,” Petrov said. Temecula Valley answered with a 14-yard touchdown run by Deven Krause in the second quarter, but Simi Valley extended its lead to 21-7 on Petrov’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Schmidt. The Golden Bears held Simi Valley scoreless in the third quarter and added a 20-yard field goal to pull within four points.

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“I think that we were putting more pressure on them than they’re used to and that worked for us,” Nichols said. “They just don’t give up. They battle,” Nichols said.

“These guys have a lot of grit. I’ve said that all year. ” Players had to deal with rain throughout the game. Petrov said he had a hand warmer filled with towels and hand warmers, and his center also had a towel to help keep the ball dry.

“We’ll play in the parking lot,” Benkert said. “We don’t have control of the conditions, so we don’t care. ” Benkert also credited Hannah with a kickoff return that gave Simi Valley the ball near midfield and helped set up another scoring drive. Benkert said Simi Valley has reached the semifinals for only the fifth time in the program’s 100-year history.

“We knocked off number two now. We knocked off number eight,” Benkert said. “Now we have a chance to do something special. ”