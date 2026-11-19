Silverprint Pictures Launches Scotland Arm Following 'Shetland' Recommission

Vin Diesel To Star In Original Action Movie ‘Burial Hill’ From ‘Caine’ Writer & ‘Luther’ Director; Amazon Striking Big Deal ‘Cross’ & ‘The Greatest’ Director Stacey Muhammad Aboard For ‘Wells’, Movie About Civil Rights & Suffrage Pioneer Ida B. Wells ), the team says it will look to partner with established and emerging voices to champion author-led Scottish drama.

ITV Studios label Silverprint Pictures, led by Creative Director, Kate Bartlett and Development Director, Antonia Gordon, is known for shows includinghas just been recommissioned for a six-part 12th series. Bartlett and Paul have collaborated on eight series to date.

Also read Two 19-Year-Olds Arrested for Strong-Arm Robbery of Puppy in San Jose

The drama is filmed exclusively in Shetland, Glasgow and the surrounding area, with a team made up predominantly of Scottish writers, directors, cast, crew and suppliers.has been sold to more than 120 territories worldwide, with 2025’s series averaging 7 million viewers across its run on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, in line with the previous series.

Advertisement

“Having worked closely with Denise for many years, setting up Silverprint Pictures Scotland with Denise and Charlotte at the helm, feels like a natural next step. They are both exceptionally talented Scottish creatives and it’s exciting to expand our team as we partner with established and emerging voices to champion bold, original and author-led Scottish drama.

” Denise Paul, executive producer, Silverprint Pictures Scotland, added: “I’m thrilled to be heading up Silverprint Pictures in Scotland and can’t wait to get started. It’s a fantastic opportunity to build on the great relationships we’ve established through the years on Shetland, whilst also developing new projects with Scottish creatives at their heart. ”Warner Bros TV & Paramount TV Studios To Merge Under Dungey & Thunell