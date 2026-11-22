Razorbacks got three points out of six drives of at least 45 yards in Austin, Silverfield gave his team seven day ultimatum to answer against LSU

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson signals to teammates during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt's even harder to do it when the road underdog, that Arkansas was on Saturday, commits three penalties in the first eight plays of the game, and a pick-six on play 14 that put Texas in control 14-0 and never looked back until the final whistle.

The Longhorns won their third straight in the series 45-3, which is the largest margin of victory between the two teams in over 100 years. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Arkansas Razorbacks observes the second half of play during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect " know that they need to show up tomorrow, and we've got seven days to get this thing right," Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said postgame.

"We talked about leaders stepping up, every single person in this organization stepping up and finding a way to improve and go out on top. "But I know the resilience here of this group. We've talked about it all year, and through good times and bad, it's going to show up. It's going to show up tomorrow.

It's going to show up every single day this week with a sense of urgency to go out there and find ourselves a win next Saturday .

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" There's not many teams in college football that are in Arkansas' position that are good enough to overcome such a hole and expect to recover and win on any given Saturday. That's especially true for an Arkansas team that's had an issue with responding after getting punched in the mouth in Year 1 under Silverfield.

"Anytime you fail to deliver the product that we are capable of doing... it's not good enough," Silverfield said. " It's frustrating, but it's not gonna deter us from going to work tonight on this plane ride home and trying to find answers and doing the things that we need to do to get this program back. "Are we gonna possibly lose some games in the future? I plan to be here for a long time.

Yes, we probably will. But we can't go out there and get our butts kicked like that anymore. That's not good enough, and it's my job to get it fixed.

" Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan catches a pass ahead of Texas Longhorns 05 defensive back Bo Mascoe during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectYou can look at the stats and think this should've been a closer game, but the truth is Texas took the Razorbacks to the slaughterhouse. Coach Steve Sarkisian's left no doubt as to what they're plans consist of come December.

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Every time Arkansas attempted to answer, something would take place that wiped out all the momentum they were gaining. The Razorbacks appeared to have forced Texas into a third down after replay showed Emaree Winston bobbling a pass out of bounds that would've wiped out a 29-yard gain.

However, the SEC office in Birmingham ruled it a completed pass, which then led to a 21-yard pass completion on the very next play to Winston for a touchdown to make it 24-3. Ultimately, Arkansas' offense recorded six drives of at least 45 yards and managed only a field goal out of it. Offensive efficiency has been a problem for the Razorbacks this season, and Saturday's loss at Texas was just another example.

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Despite being outgained 448-363, the Razorbacks committed two turnovers, finished 3-of-14 on third down, only 2-of-6 on fourth down and first quarter penalties completely killed any positive vibes lingering from a victory over South Carolina.

"“For us offensively to be efficient at all, we need playmakers to step up, and we need all 11 to do their job," Silverfield said. "That was clearly the case and why we weren’t able to convert a lot of those third downs. ” Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning gets tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTexas quarterback Arch Manning was a participant on Senior Day, and if this was his last home game it ended up being a dandy. He completed 21-of-25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing on the ground with 16 more yards and one score.

“Sometimes he hangs on to the ball," Silverfield said. "They’ve openly admitted he needs to get rid of the ball, and so they used a lot of their perimeter game. “There’s some missed tackles in the secondary. There’s a couple plays where it wasn’t just the secondary.

It may have been a linebacker in coverage. I think that combination of errors led to some of the explosive passes. We’ll look at the film and find ways to clean it up. ” “I told every guy in that locker room, and I mentioned this earlier, we got seven days," Silverfield said.

"Seven days, so give me your all. Give me every single freaking thing you got, every ounce of yourself. Let’s go lay it all on the line next Saturday. If Silverfield is truthfully going to prepare for LSU the moment he hops on the plane, then it's imperative that it shows up at kickoff instead of waiting to settle in midway through the first half.

Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.