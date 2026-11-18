A 47-year-old Silverdale Airbnb owner faces felony charges after allegedly bear-spraying two guests and threatening them with an Airsoft pistol early Tuesday morning.

A 47-year-old Airbnb host in Silverdale is facing serious criminal charges after an incident early Tuesday morning that involved the use of bear spray and a weapon that appeared to be a handgun. The Silverdale resident, who operates a short-term rental property, was taken into custody following a disturbance at his home located in the 1900 block of NW Nutchatch Way. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after receiving reports of a loud argument taking place inside the residence.

Timeline Of The Silverdale Incident

At approximately 3:35 a.m., deputies arrived at the Silverdale property to find the situation escalating. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, officers heard yelling from inside the house and observed a man exit the building onto a backyard deck. The suspect was observed holding an object that clearly resembled a firearm at the time of his surrender. The deputy noted the immediate threat posed by the object, which led to the swift containment of the individual at the scene.

Also read Arraignment for Brook Park restaurant owner indicted on child pornography charges

The suspect quickly complied with orders and surrendered to law enforcement. Upon further investigation, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office determined that the weapon was actually an Airsoft pistol. While the device mimicked the appearance of a real handgun, it was classified as an Airsoft firearm. The suspect was subsequently booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony harassment and two counts of assault.

Accusations Of Bear Spray And Threats

The charges stem from allegations that the Airbnb owner bear-sprayed two guests and threatened them with the weapon. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office confirmed the booking details, specifying that the assault and felony harassment charges are directly linked to the interaction with the guests at the NW Nutchatch Way residence. The use of bear spray, a potent deterrent often used for wildlife protection, was cited as the method of attack in the initial reports.

Advertisement

This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with short-term rental stays when conflicts arise between hosts and guests. The Silverdale Airbnb owner, identified as the central figure in the arrest, now faces legal proceedings for the alleged actions taken against the two individuals. The severity of the charges reflects the violent nature of the accusations, which include both physical assault and criminal harassment.

Legal Process And Detention Status

The suspect remains held in the Kitsap County Jail pending further legal action. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has processed the booking for the two counts of felony harassment and two counts of assault. This detention marks the immediate consequence of the Tuesday morning arrest, which began with the report of a disturbance and the sight of the suspect on the deck.

Legal experts note that felony harassment and assault charges in Washington State can lead to significant penalties depending on the outcome of the court proceedings. The distinction between the Airsoft pistol and a real firearm does not negate the threat perceived by the guests or the violence alleged by the sheriff's office. The case will move through the local judicial system, with the Kitsap County Jail serving as the holding facility until court dates are set.