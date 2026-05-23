Silver Screen Icon Spotted Making a Rare Outing in Los Angeles

A silver screen icon who is the widow of the late great Sidney Poitier was spotted out in Los Angeles last week. Can you guess who the star is?

A silver screen star who was married to the late great Sidney Poitier until his death at ag 94 was spotted making a rare outing in Los Angeles.

This actress worked with cinema legends Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton before she met her spouse on the set of their 1969 film, The Lost Man. They had two children together, tied the knot in 2976, and remained married until he passed in 2022. This star has appeared in Boom! , Ho!

, The Uninvited, and The Virgin and the Gypsy but gave up her film career to devote herself to her family with Poitier. Now 82, she was seen arriving to the Beverly Hills hotspot Cipriani





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Silver Screen Star Sidney Poitier Widow Rarest Outing Family

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