Silver Reacts to Doncic Trade: 'I Was Surprised', 'Time Will Tell'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the surprise trade of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, expressing his surprise and empathy for both the fans and the team.

During his All-Star weekend press conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the recent trade of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers . Silver expressed surprise at the deal, stating he had no prior knowledge of Doncic's potential availability. He emphasized that such confidential trade information is typically not shared with the league unless a team publicly indicates a player is on the market, which wasn't the case with Doncic and the Mavericks.

Silver acknowledged the Dallas fan base's anger and disappointment, empathizing with their feelings given the Mavericks' strong performance last year and Doncic's popularity. He noted Doncic's genuine shock and disappointment, visible in his demeanor.Silver also offered sympathy to the Mavericks organization, highlighting the commitment of the ownership to the franchise's long-term success. He expressed confidence that the Dumont and Adelson families, who purchased the team, genuinely intend to keep it in Dallas and strive for championship contention. While acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the trade's long-term impact, Silver stressed that the Mavericks made the decision based on what they believed was best for their organization. He urged Dallas fans to trust their team's judgment, emphasizing that the Mavericks acted with the franchise's best interests in mind, even if the outcome remains to be seen.Silver concluded by reiterating that time would ultimately reveal whether the trade proved to be a wise decision. However, he emphasized the need to understand the Mavericks' perspective and their commitment to building a successful team





