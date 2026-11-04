Silver Rail Elementary 911 Call Audio Released From Bend, Oregon Shooting

Audio of the October 15, 2026, 911 call from the Silver Rail Elementary shooting in Bend, Oregon, captures a parent's armed response.

Audio of the October 15, 2026, 911 call made during a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, has been released. In the recording, a dispatcher tells 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco not to 'do anything' while he describes an armed attacker inside the school. The source reports that Giamanco entered the school with his concealed carry handgun and ended the incident by shooting the 16-year-old attacker dead.

The release gives the public a direct record of what Giamanco and the dispatcher said during the emergency. The excerpt provided does not include the full length of the recording or time stamps for each exchange.

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How the Silver Rail Elementary 911 Call Unfolded

Giamanco opened the call by saying that someone was at his daughters' school with a gun and that he had a gun of his own. He said he would shoot the attacker right now if he had to, and the dispatcher responded with a warning not to do anything.

When the dispatcher asked which number he was calling from, Giamanco replied that it was his daughter's school and that he was about to go kill the kid inside. The dispatcher then asked which part of the school the attacker was in, and Giamanco said he was entering the building at that moment because people were being shot.

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The dispatcher kept asking questions about the details of the situation. In the exchange, Giamanco described a man who went into his daughters' school and shot kids, and said he looked at the attacker point-blank before he shot and killed him.

Dispatcher Instructions and the Armed Parent Response

The dispatcher's questions focused on the caller's location and the attacker's position inside the building. Beyond the warning not to do anything, the source does not describe the full set of instructions she gave Giamanco.

Giamanco's account in the call centers on his daughters being inside the school. He framed his decision to enter the building as a response to an attack that was already under way, and he said he acted because a man had shot children.

The tension between the dispatcher's instruction and Giamanco's decision is the central point of the recording. The source reports the warning but does not say whether any further guidance was given before he entered the building.

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The source identifies the handgun as a concealed carry weapon but does not address permits, licensing, or any legal review of Giamanco's actions. Those questions fall outside the material provided for this report.

Community Impact and Next Steps After the Shooting

For families connected to Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, the released audio shows how quickly a call for help turned into an armed encounter inside a school building. The recording captures the fear and urgency in the caller's voice as the attack was happening.

The source confirms that the 16-year-old attacker was shot dead, but it does not report other injuries, casualties, or charges. Readers should treat the account as limited to the released call audio and the statements quoted in the source.

The source does not list scheduled hearings, police findings, or school safety policy changes. Any next steps will depend on official statements from the agencies involved, which were not included in the text provided for this article.