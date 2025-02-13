Silver Prices Rise on Thursday, Fueled by Several Factors

Silver prices (XAG/USD) gained momentum on Thursday, fueled by a combination of factors including a weaker US dollar, escalating geopolitical tensions, and robust industrial demand. The precious metal traded at $32.25 per troy ounce, showcasing a 0.13% increase from the previous day's close. The Gold/Silver ratio also saw a slight uptick, reaching 90.34.

Silver is a highly traded precious metal among investors, historically recognized as a store of value and a medium of exchange. While gold enjoys greater popularity, silver presents an attractive option for diversifying investment portfolios. Its intrinsic value and potential as an inflation hedge during periods of economic uncertainty further fuel investor interest. Investors can acquire physical silver in the form of coins or bars, or engage in trading through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that track its price on international markets.Several factors influence silver prices, including geopolitical instability and economic fears, which can drive demand for silver as a safe-haven asset. Silver, being a yieldless asset, tends to appreciate alongside declining interest rates. The performance of the US dollar (USD) also plays a crucial role, as silver is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong dollar tends to suppress silver prices, while a weaker dollar can propel them upward. Other factors, such as investment demand, mining supply (silver is more abundant than gold), and recycling rates, also contribute to price fluctuations.Industrial demand for silver, particularly in sectors like electronics and solar energy, where its high electrical conductivity surpasses copper and gold, significantly impacts prices. A surge in demand can drive prices higher, while a decline can lead to a decrease. The economic dynamics of major nations, such as the US, China, and India, play a vital role. The US and China, with their large industrial sectors, rely heavily on silver for various processes. In India, consumer demand for silver jewelry significantly influences price trends.Silver prices often mirror gold's movements. When gold prices rise, silver typically follows suit due to their shared safe-haven asset status. The Gold/Silver ratio, which indicates the amount of silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of gold, provides insights into the relative valuation of both metals. Investors may perceive a high ratio as an indication that silver is undervalued or gold is overvalued. Conversely, a low ratio might suggest that gold is undervalued relative to silver





