Silver Price Rebounds, Showing Bullish Bias on Daily Chart

Silver price recovers from recent losses, trading near $32.40. Daily chart analysis suggests continued upward momentum within an ascending channel. Resistance lies around $33.10, while support is found at the nine-day EMA around $32.08. Silver's price movement is influenced by factors like geopolitical events, economic performance, and industrial demand.

Silver prices have shown a positive trend, recovering from losses incurred in the previous session. During Monday's Asian trading, silver was observed near $32.40 per troy ounce. A daily chart analysis suggests a persistent bullish bias, with the metal price moving upward within an ascending channel pattern. The XAG/USD pair, which represents the price of silver against the US dollar, remains above both the nine-day and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

This indicates a strong short-term bullish momentum. Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above the 50 level, reinforcing the overall positive outlook for silver.The immediate resistance for silver price is anticipated near the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the $33.10 level. If this level is surpassed, the next hurdle could be the four-month high of $33.40 reached on February 14. Conversely, the initial support lies at the nine-day EMA around $32.08. A break below this support could signal a weakening of the bullish trend, potentially pushing the XAG/USD pair towards the five-month low of $28.74 recorded on December 19. This price movement is influenced by various factors, including geopolitical events, economic performance, and industrial demand. Silver, often considered a safe-haven asset, tends to rise during times of uncertainty. Its price is also affected by interest rates, as it is a non-yielding asset. The industrial sector's demand for silver, particularly in electronics and solar energy, plays a significant role in its price dynamics. The US, China, and India, with their large industrial bases and consumer markets, are key drivers of silver demand. Silver prices often exhibit a close correlation with gold prices, as both are considered safe-haven assets





