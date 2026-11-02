Silver Palace Free-to-Play RPG Launches December 14 on PS5 Without PS Plus

Silver Studio announces Silver Palace, a free open-world RPG launching Dec 14 on PS5, Google Play, App Store, and Epic Games. No PS Plus required.

Free-to-play gamers now have a significant new option for console entertainment with the announcement that Silver Palace is launching on December 14. This fully open-world role-playing game will be available on PlayStation 5, Google Play, the Apple App Store, and the Epic Game Store. Notably, the PlayStation 5 release will not require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play.

Silver Palace Release Details

Silver Studio has confirmed that Silver Palace is an action RPG powered by Unreal Engine 5. The title joins the ranks of popular free-to-play titles like Genshin Impact, Withered Waves, and Fortnite in terms of prominence and accessibility. However, it distinguishes itself by removing the barrier of entry for console players who typically need a paid subscription to access online multiplayer features.

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The game is set in Silvernia, a world where every encounter presents a choice between mingling, investigating, judging, or fighting. Players will explore a fully 3D open world and use detective skills to solve mysteries within a palace and the surrounding town. Registration is currently open on the official website, where the game has already reached 15 million pre-registrations.

Innovative Detective Mechanics

Unlike traditional combat-focused RPGs, Silver Palace emphasizes investigation and interrogation as core gameplay loops. Players must directly investigate crime scenes and interrogate characters to unravel the mysteries of the story. This mechanic offers a distinct alternative to the standard brawling found in similar open-world titles.

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The trailer footage suggests that while combat will be present, the narrative progression relies heavily on these detective elements. The developers have indicated that players might interrogate enemies in questlines rather than engaging them in physical fights. This approach aims to provide a different pace and strategic depth to the action RPG genre.

Gacha Systems and Rewards

The game features a gacha system that likely includes characters, equipment, and mounts. Recent trailers have heavily featured flying mounts, hinting at the possibility of mounted combat or aerial exploration mechanics. The pre-registration rewards include a four-star character, confirming the presence of a character gacha system.

Silver Studio has set a milestone for pre-registrations at 30 million. Upon reaching this mark, all players will receive a free four-star character on release, regardless of the platform they choose. This incentive has driven a massive wave of early sign-ups across digital storefronts and the official studio site.

Platform Availability and Future Plans

While the PlayStation 5, mobile, and Epic Game Store launches are confirmed for December 14, there is currently no mention of a Steam release. This absence suggests a potential PC launch on Steam may occur at a later date, though no official timeline has been provided by the publisher elementa.

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The decision to release a high-quality, Unreal Engine 5-powered RPG without a PS Plus requirement is a notable move for Sony's platform. It offers players immediate access to a complex, personality-driven experience without recurring subscription costs. Silver Studio is positioning Silver Palace as a rare, completely free full game on the PlayStation platform.