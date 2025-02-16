Silver Addresses Mavericks Fans' Anger, Trade Fallout and Ownership Updates

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the reactions from fans, and updates on ownership changes for the Timberwolves and Hornets.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the lingering anger from Dallas Mavericks fans two weeks after the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kyrie Irving . In his annual address at All-Star weekend, Silver stated that he had no prior knowledge of the impending trade and was just as surprised as everyone else.

He also affirmed that he would not second-guess the Mavericks' decision, emphasizing that the team acted in what they believed was the best interest of their organization.Silver expressed confidence in the Mavericks' ownership, the Dumont-Adelson families, affirming their commitment to the franchise's long-term success. The trade shook the NBA, marking the first midseason swap involving All-NBA players. The fallout from Dallas fans, who felt betrayed by the loss of a 25-year-old superstar and global icon, has been palpable. Even San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama acknowledged the depth of Mavericks fans' hurt, while still maintaining that the Mavericks remain contenders.Silver acknowledged the trade's unprecedented nature, stating that time will tell whether it was a wise move. He urged Mavericks fans to trust their organization and assured them that the league is committed to reducing uncertainty in trades and player movement. Silver also touched upon other topics, including the progress of the Minnesota Timberwolves' ownership sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, which he expects to move forward despite a recent arbitration dispute. The sale of the Hornets, he said, is pending a decision by team owner George Shinn regarding a potential appeal stemming from an issue with center Mark Williams' physical. Finally, Silver expressed optimism about the NBA's television ratings, noting that despite a slight dip from last season, they are currently trending upwards. He highlighted the league's growing social media presence and engagement with new media platforms as further indicators of its popularity





