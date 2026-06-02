Silo Season 3: A New Origin Story

The third season of Silo explores the origin story of the silos, overlapping with the continuing struggle of the future society living underground.

The third season of the Apple TV series Silo has been released. The upcoming season will explore the origin story of the silos, overlapping with the continuing struggle of the future society living underground.

Silo season 3's synopsis reads, In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Following being locked in the incinerator, the trailer reveals that Juliette survived the incident but has lost her short-term memory.

Staying in Silo 18, Juliette is fed a different version of events by Sims. The trailer then shifts focus to the distant past, showing various scenes of conflict, including a dogfight between two jets. Apple TV has already renewed Silo for a fourth and final season. The show is an adaptation of author Hugh Howey's Silo trilogy.

The upcoming third season will adapt Shift, the second book in the trilogy. Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins will reprise their roles in the new season. The upcoming season also adds new cast members Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, Matt Craven, Colin Hanks, and Steve Zahn in recurring roles.

Alongside the showrunner, the show is executive produced by Ferguson, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and AMC Studios. Silo season 3 will premiere on Apple TV on July 3, 2026. New episodes will release weekly, with the finale releasing on September 4, 2026





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