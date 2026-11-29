The bracelet brand was forced to apologize after admitting the announcement was a prank.

Silly Bandz announced it was shutting down in a Black Friday farewell post that ended up being a prank.

“After years of memories, collections, and countless trades, the time has come to say goodbye. From the playground to the classroom, Sillybandz has been part of childhood memories for millions. What started as a simple childhood accessory became a craze, a collection, and a piece of nostalgia that brought everyone together… and just like that, an unforgettable era is coming to an end,” the post continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whether you grew up collecting them, trading them at lunch, or just discovered the craze, we want to thank you for being part of the journey. Thank you for every trade, every collection, and every memory! One last chance to stock up. One last chance to relive the craze.