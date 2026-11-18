The sex parties promote a sadomasochistic-flavored policy of “consensual non-consent.”

A high-flying tech genius and an OnlyFans model earning up to $100,000 a month are two of the key figures behind extremeAella, an OnlyFans star who also writes about her sexual exploits, co-founded the orgies with Paul Crowley, a British cyber security researcher who works for AI giant Anthropic.

The orgies, billed as “spaces to both ignore the ‘nos’ of others and have your own ‘nos’ ignored,” are run by a kinky group called “Red Means No.”and OpenAI, give “default consent” to “spanking,” “wrestling,” “light pain” and other sexual acts by entering the orgy, although they can use the safeword “red” to end an encounter, according to the group’s website. Crowley, a former Google software engineer who specializes in cryptography, has emerged as a central figure in the controversy because of his ties to Anthropic, one of the world’s leading AI developers.

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According to his Facebook profile, Crowley is in an open relationship with Jessamy Barker, who identifies with “they/she/he” pronouns. The Post reached out to Barker for comment. Other founders named in business filings include Aaron Silverbrook, the former director of operations at the influential Berkeley-based AI safety organization Machine Intelligence Research Institute, and Rosie Campbell, managing director of Eleos AI. Campbell’s nonprofit researches the potential well-being and moral status of artificial intelligence systems.

The Idaho-born sex worker, who is based in San Francisco and has reportedly maintained a home in Austin, was dubbedRaised by Christian parents, Aella became one of OnlyFans’ most successful creators, reportedly earning more than $100,000 in some months and charging clients as much as $3,000 an hour for private meetings. She has also expressed fears about AI safety, establishing a nonprofit called Plz Don’t Kill Us that allows creators to publish content warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

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In her 2023 Substack post, Aella described renting a friend’s house to host orgies, sourcing mattresses, arranging gender ratios, issuing wristbands to identify permitted sexual acts and carefully selecting guests. In October 2025, she also co-organized the inaugural “SlutCon,” which drew hundreds of men to the Bay Area for workshops on flirting and relationships. But the Red Means No parties have attracted scrutiny over their links to some of Silicon Valley’s most powerful AI companies.

A disproportionate number of attendees have reportedly worked at Anthropic and OpenAI, raising concerns among critics that women in the industry could face professional pressure to attend the events to advance their careers, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The parties cater to a sexual practice known as “consensual non-consent,” in which participants agree in advance to scenarios involving resistance or refusal.

Despite the group’s claims that its events provide a “safe space” where participants can have “their resistance ignored,” one attendeeThe writer claimed a man secretly failed to use protection during intercourse, violating the event’s rules and the consent they had given.