Silent Hill Franchise Expands with New Projects, Collectibles, and Upcoming Releases

Konami is expanding the Silent Hill franchise with new projects, collectibles, and upcoming releases, including the highly anticipated Silent Hill: Townfall. The game features a CRT television device that replaces the classic radio mechanic, helping players uncover hidden threats and story fragments.

The Silent Hill franchise is in the middle of a major revival, and after the success of the Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team, Konami is expanding the series with projects that each reinterpret psychological horror differently rather than copying the proven formula from the classics.

Silent Hill f arguably represented the boldest shift yet, taking gamers to 1960s rural Japan and moving beyond the traditional Americana setting. The game leaned heavily into Japanese horror aesthetics and melee-focused survival gameplay, and was somewhat divisive for fans of the original games. Developers have said future entries in the franchise will each have their own unique flavor of horror storytelling, signaling a more experimental direction for the franchise.

Meanwhile, we finally have some concrete details regarding the next major release, Silent Hill: Townfall, developed by Screen Burn and Annapurna Interactive. Set in 1990s Scotland, the game features a CRT television device that replaces the classic radio mechanic, helping players uncover hidden threats and story fragments, and Konami has provided a vague 2026 release window.

While there's still been no major updates regarding Townfall's launch window this year, there is an exciting new release slated for September 2026 that fans of Silent Hill f will want to keep on their radar, available for pre-order now. Silent Hill gamers are getting a brand-new horrifying collectible statue from Gecco and Sideshow that's slated for release between July and September 2026.

It's an officially licensed 1/6 scale statue featuring Kashimashi, the terrifying humanoid creature from Silent Hill f, measuring 9 inches and available for pre-order for $390 via Sideshow and ¥49,800 via Gecco's official website. Created by sculptor Shin Tanabe, it features an interchangeable with the hideously burned eyes and the sliced off face, as well as a base crafted in the image of the back alley of the game stage, Ebisugaoka, which is a rural Japanese town in the 1960s.

If this Kashimashi statue is up your alley, Gecco also has several other Silent Hill-themed collectibles available to claim now, including a horrifying Silent Hill 2 Pyramid Head statue with a completely original design and aesthetic, as well as several high-quality Silent Hill 2 and SH3 tapestry prints





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Silent Hill Konami Screen Burn Annapurna Interactive Silent Hill: Townfall Kashimashi Gecco Sideshow Shin Tanabe

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