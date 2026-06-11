Silent Hill: Book of Memories - A New Chapter in the Series

Silent Hill: Book of Memories is the latest installment in the popular horror series, Silent Hill. Developed by Screen Burn and published by Konami and Annapurna Interactive, it aims to bring the franchise back while also making bold new changes. The game is set in Scotland, specifically in the town of St. Amelia, and features a protagonist named Simon Ordell who uncovers his connection to this island and the mysterious woman who appears on his CRTV.

The latest installment of the Silent Hill series, titled " Silent Hill : Book of Memories", aims to bring the franchise back while also making bold new changes.

It is developed by Screen Burn and published by Konami and Annapurna Interactive. The game is set in the mid-1990s and takes place in Scotland, specifically in the town of St. Amelia. The protagonist is Simon Ordell, a newcomer who attempts to uncover his connection to this island and the mysterious woman who appears on his supernaturally-powered handheld CRTV. The game features a slow pace, but it requires players to be more methodical with their actions.

The CRTV, a device that allows Simon to search for clues and see enemies through walls, is a new gimmick. The game also has action sequences, but with the instant revive system, stealth should be significantly easier. The game is set to have a freakish atmosphere, right monsters, weighty combat, and new gimmicks like the CRTV. Fans of the original series may enjoy this title more than others





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Silent Hill Book Of Memories Horror Gameplay CRTV Instant Revive Scotland St. Amelia Simon Ordell Freakish Atmosphere Right Monsters Weighty Combat New Gimmicks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman with advanced Alzheimer's regained speech and memories after taking magic mushroomsA woman with advanced Alzheimer's reportedly showed significant brain function improvements after taking psilocybin mushrooms, per a case report.

Read more »

Silent Hill Townfall brings atmospheric horror to '90s Scotland with incredible attention to detailWhen you’re running footage through a CRTV for authentic static, that's attention to detail.

Read more »

Versailles Gala Raises 3.5M Euros — and Fond MemoriesWith a lavish fundraiser, The American Friends of Versailles swooped in to help safeguard the painted ceiling of the Salon de Diane in the French palace.

Read more »

Asking Eric: After helping with car trouble, neighbor gives silent treatment“The car is ancient, we could not prove he was responsible, and I paid a several thousand-dollar repair bill.”

Read more »