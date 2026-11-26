Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Lisa Anderson serves incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women
A longtime volunteer, Anderson visits the Coffee County Jail each Sunday and is working on plans to open a home for women leaving jail.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. - Lisa Anderson visits the Coffee County Jail every Sunday morning to meet with incarcerated women. She also volunteers at Christian Mission Centers and is working to open a home for women after their release.
Anderson has visited with women in the jail for more than three years. She prays for them in court and drives them home when they are released.
“It’s a wonderful experience to be able to go in there and show love to the ladies,” Anderson said. Anderson said the women she visits are more than their charges.
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