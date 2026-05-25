Silencing Women, Student Behavioral Programs, and Trump's Electricity Plan Fail to Delight

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At least one person was taken to the hospital while approximately 20 people reported sore throats on Monday after a man allegedly sprayed a substance in the middle of Tokyo’s shopping district.

An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority. After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error





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US News Silencing Women Student Behavioral Programs Trump's Electricity Plan

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