Sikh Man Jailed for Life for Murdering Student with Ceremonial Knife and Deceiving Police

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton. Digwa, who had an obsession with knives, stabbed Nowak six times with an eight-inch ceremonial blade. He then fabricated a story that Nowak had been racially abusive, leading police to arrest the dying victim. The case has raised serious questions about police conduct and prompted an apology from Hampshire Police. The victim's father delivered a powerful statement condemning the police treatment and the killer's actions, highlighting a stark contrast in how the murderer and his victim were handled. The judge criticized Digwa for bringing shame on his family and religion, and for stirring racial tension.

A Sikh man has been jailed for at least 21 years for murdering a student with a ceremonial knife, before tricking police into arresting his dying victim.

Knife-obsessed Vickrum Digwa, 23, stabbed stranger Henry Nowak, 18, six times with an eight-inch blade he had been carrying in Southampton city centre last December. He did not know his teenage victim, but told a 'wicked lie' about him to the first officers on the scene, claiming Mr Nowak shouted racist abuse, punched him and knocked off his turban.

The fatally injured student died 'alone, humiliated and handcuffed' - drowning in his own blood - prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg KC told the court today. MPs reacted with fury following Digwa's conviction for murder last week, questioning how the killer was so easily able to dupe officers into arresting his dying victim - a blunder described as a 'shocking example of two-tier policing'.

Digwa was today jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years at Southampton Crown Court, after a jury found him guilty of 'aggressively pursuing' Mr Nowak and stabbing him six times - including a chest wound 8cm deep. Following the sentence, Mr Nowak's father Mark blasted police in a statement on the steps of the court for not believing his son as he warned them he was fatally injured, saying: 'Henry did not die with dignity.

He did not die with the care he deserved. He lost consciousness before anyone believed him.

' He added: 'Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody. The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading.

'His murderer, however, was afforded decency - he was believed. He was not handcuffed when arrested, he was not handcuffed when transported to the police station.

'As far as we understand it, he was never handcuffed at all and as Vickrum Digwa himself told the court while under arrest for Henry's murder police even took him to the kitchen so he could choose his food. 'That contrast is unbearable. ' He called for a 'full, fearless and transparent' investigation into the police bungling of his son's final moments, adding: 'Our family should not have to fight for the truth.

' The grieving father said the case 'painfully demonstrates' that 'we need common sense applied to our laws'. 'People should not be able to walk openly through the streets of Britain carrying a 21cm blade,' he said.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murdering student Henry Nowak, 18, with an eight-inch ceremonial blade Mr Nowak was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented' by his family Digwa used racism as his 'trump card', accusing Mr Nowak (pictured) of racial abuse when police officers arrived so they would arrest the wrong man Following the sentencing hearing, the Nowak family released new photos of Henry as a child Mr Nowak's father Mark said: 'Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody.

The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading' Mr Nowak pictured with his father Mark, who today blasted police for how his son was treated in his final moments Passing sentence, Judge William Mousley KC told the defendant that being able to wear a knife in public was a 'privilege' that came with a 'huge responsibility', adding it was 'fundamental principle' of Sikhism that the knife was 'never to be carried for an offensive purpose'. Continuing his remarks to the defendant, he said of Mr Nowak: 'I am sure that Henry said nothing racist.

'You are the only person to make that claim and it is completely at odds with his previous character. 'You have brought shame upon your family and your religion. 'Your actions have stirred up racial tension in Southampton and across the country which have made many Sikhs worried about their safety. ' Prosecutor Mr Lobbenberg earlier told the sentencing hearing: 'Henry Nowak dying alone, humiliated and handcuffed was a direct consequence of Vickrum Digwa's dishonesty.

'Vickrum Digwa chose on two occasions to make videos, first of Henry fleeing and then of Henry dying with close-ups of his face. The Crown says that is both intrusive and humiliating.

'His defence describing Henry as a violent drunk racist aggressor compounds the grief of the family. ' The court heard that the Nihang Sikh slept in a bedroom with an 'arsenal of weapons' that he and his brother shared. Digwa had a fascination with antique Sikh weaponry and he even described the murder weapon in 'loving terms' when he was questioned about it.

Hampshire Police was last week forced to apologise to Mr Nowak's family for arresting the fatally injured teenager. Deputy Chief Constable Robert France told the Daily Mail: 'I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested.

' There are calls for the force to release bodycam footage of the arrest, while the Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into how the officers acte





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