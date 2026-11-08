Sikh Federation Condemns Home Office Kirpan Focus After Henry Nowak Murder

The Sikh Federation argues the Home Office is deflecting from police failures in the Henry Nowak case by targeting the sacred kirpan, despite the murder weapon not being one.

The Sikh Federation has issued a sharp rebuke of the Home Office, accusing government officials of inappropriately targeting the sacred Sikh kirpan to divert public attention away from critical police failings surrounding the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak. The community organization argues that this focus serves as a deflection tactic intended to obscure the systemic errors made by authorities during the investigation and response to the December 3 tragedy in Southampton.

Core Legal Clarification and Murder Details

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has indicated that she is actively considering changes to existing knife legislation following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa. These potential legal adjustments were prompted by direct appeals from Henry's father, Mark Nowak, who called for greater legislative clarity regarding the definition, permitted size, and visibility requirements of the kirpan, a religious blade carried by some Sikhs.

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However, the Sikh Federation emphasized in an official statement that the government is attempting to deflect attention from the real failings of the police and other government agencies by inappropriately targeting the kirpan. The group stressed the clear fact that the actual murder weapon used by Digwa was not a kirpan, but rather a large dagger in a sheath measuring 21cm in length.

Stakeholder Positions and Religious Defense

Dabinderjit Singh, the chief executive for political engagement at the Sikh Federation, stated that the Home Office appears to be using the Henry Nowak case as a deflection tactic while allowing inaccurate and harmful narratives about the Sikh faith to take hold. He declared that while Sikhs support public safety and the fight against knife crime, they will not accept the sacred kirpan being falsely associated with a murder weapon that was not a kirpan.

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Judge William Mousley KC revealed during the sentencing hearing in June that Digwa had a kirpan hidden from view, but also possessed a large dagger due to his membership in the Nihang order of Sikhs, which maintains a tradition of carrying a second knife. Although carrying a knife in public is generally illegal, exceptions exist for work and religious reasons, including the Sikh kirpan, which creates the ambiguity now under political debate.

Real-World Impact and Government Response

The Sikh Federation is encouraging more than 250 Gurdwaras to write to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, while thousands of Sikhs are expected to contact Members of Parliament to demand that the Home Office stop its discriminatory approach and engage properly with Sikh institutions. The group has demanded an urgent meeting with the Government to address what they describe as discriminatory treatment of the Sikh faith.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told ITV News that she has not taken any options off the table regarding legal clarifications. She stated she is not approaching the issue with a fixed mind, emphasizing the need to get the right balance between religious expression, which she holds dearly, and the expectations of citizens for the purposes of criminal law.

Judicial Outcomes and Family Reaction

Vickrum Digwa was originally jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years, but this sentence was increased to 25 years after the Court of Appeal found the initial term unduly lenient. Digwa filmed Henry Nowak as he lay dying and verbally taunted the victim, while his mother, Kiran Kaur, was jailed for three years in July for assisting an offender after hiding the murder weapon.

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Henry's family welcomed the increased sentence but said they face a lifetime of grief and will continue their fight for truth and accountability. Mark Nowak argued that anything other than the specific religious article should be made illegal, while his family maintains that their struggle for meaningful change in laws and police conduct is far from over.