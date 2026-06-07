Sikh community reports daily attacks after Henry Nowak murder trial

A senior Sikh Federation executive claims Sikhs across the UK are facing daily threats and violence following the murder conviction of Vickrum Digwa for killing 18-year-old Henry Nowak. The case has ignited discussions on knife laws, race, policing, and public trust, especially as a march commemorating the 1984 Golden Temple assault highlighted rising tensions.

Sikhs are being attacked 'up and down the country' every day following the knife murder of Henry Nowak , it was claimed last night. Dabinderjit Singh, a senior executive at the Sikh Federation , said men, women and children had been subjected to threats and violence.

It comes after Sikh Vickrum Digwa, who was legally carrying two ceremonial knives, was jailed for life last week for murdering the 18-year-old. It has led to intense scrutiny of the police response - with the case also sparking fresh debates around knife laws, race, policing and public trust. Mr Singh made the comments at a march yesterday held to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the storming of the Golden Temple in India's Amritsar.

It saw an estimated 575 Sikh militants and Indian soldiers killed. He said: 'What happened since last Monday, which brings home what happened 42 years ago, is that when that bodycam footage came out, there was real anger.

'We understand that - we were just as angry with the police officers, and obviously Digwa, because he's a murderer, those lies he told, but unfortunately, every single day since Monday, Sikhs up and down the country have been assaulted. Finance student Henry Nowak, 18, was described as 'kind and talented' by his family 'Children, men, women, pensioners, doctors, people going shopping, people walking in the park.

'One person went to the gym, and he was told, "We're going to hang you by your turban". What if somebody gets killed?

' Hampshire Police wanted to issue a statement during Digwa's trial to remind the public not to spread 'disinformation' as the case went on, it emerged yesterday. However, a decision not to publish it was taken following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service





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Sikh Attacks Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Knife Laws Police Response Sikh Federation Golden Temple Anniversary Hate Crimes Public Trust Crown Prosecution Service

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