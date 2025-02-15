Sikh Community Grapples with Fears of Immigration Raids

The rescinding of a policy protecting houses of worship from ICE raids has led to growing anxiety and attendance declines within the Sikh community. Gurdwaras are facing concerns about the safety of their members and the potential disruption of essential services they provide.

Sikh community members across the United States are expressing growing anxieties and concerns about potential immigration raids following the Trump administration's decision to rescind a policy that prevented ICE agents from entering sensitive locations, including places of worship , without prior approval.

Reports indicate a decline in attendance at several gurdwaras (Sikh temples), with some members fearing for their safety and others apprehensive about the potential disruption of essential services offered within these sacred spaces. One gurdwara in West Sacramento, California, has been receiving numerous calls daily from worried members, while another in New York has seen a noticeable drop in attendance. Leaders of these gurdwaras are grappling with the fallout, fielding questions from concerned worshippers about potential ICE raids and the implications for their safety. They're also observing a shift in congregational behavior, with some members opting to attend services during less crowded hours to avoid any potential encounters with immigration enforcement.The removal of the policy, which had been in place for years, has sparked widespread criticism from religious groups and civil rights organizations. The Sikh Coalition, a national civil rights nonprofit, emphasized the importance of safeguarding places of worship as sanctuaries for spiritual practice and community support. They stated that the fear of immigration raids could deter individuals from engaging in their faith, potentially leading to a decline in communal gatherings and the vital services provided by gurdwaras, such as food banks and social support programs. The lawsuit filed by the West Sacramento gurdwara and other religious organizations seeks to reinstate the protections afforded by the previous policy, arguing that the threat of ICE raids within places of worship undermines their fundamental role in fostering religious freedom and community well-being





