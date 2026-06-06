Significant Weather Advisory Issued for Arizona Regions

A significant weather advisory has been issued for various regions in Arizona, USA, due to strong winds and thunderstorms. Residents in these areas are advised to be prepared for power outages, property damage, and other hazards.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for various regions in Arizona, USA, due to strong winds and thunderstorms.

The advisory covers several areas, including the Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, and Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and White Mountains.

The advisory is effective from Saturday at 9:00 AM MST until Saturday at 11:00 PM MST, Sunday at 10:00 AM MST until Sunday at 8:00 PM MST, Sunday at 11:00 AM MDT until Sunday at 9:00 PM MDT, Monday at 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday at 8:00 PM MST, and Monday at 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT. Residents in these areas are advised to be prepared for strong winds and thunderstorms, which may cause power outages, property damage, and other hazards.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory to ensure public safety and minimize the impact of these weather conditions. Residents are urged to stay informed about the latest weather forecast and follow any instructions from local authorities. The advisory will be updated as necessary to reflect changes in the weather conditions





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Arizona Weather Advisory Strong Winds Thunderstorms Power Outages Property Damage

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