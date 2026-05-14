Sign up for our Palace Confidential newsletter to get exclusive royal stories and polls

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Don't miss our other royal stories available exclusively on DailyMail+What Eugenie's pregnancy announcement reveals about the state of her relationship with her disgraced father and hideaway mother - and the 'anti-York faction' at the heart of the Royal Family Sarah Ferguson's secret 'friends with benefits' relationship with P. Diddy: It lasted for years, now ANDREW LOWNIE reveals trysts with 'bad boy' rapper that'll have world agog The four powerful women who won't let Meghan fail - and their secret plot for her future: Meetings, interventions and 'access', DOMINIQUE HINES reveals hidden network protecting Duchess, Harry's role... and prize they desperately want You'll have the chance to ask our Royal Editor, Rebecca English, and other top journalists anything you've always wanted to know about the monarchy.

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Sign up for our Palace Confidential newsletter to get exclusive royal stories and pollsJoin our newsletter to receive the latest royal news, exclusive articles, and polls from our royal experts. Access a wide range of topics, including the Queen's thoughts on Meghan, Kate's future trips abroad, Eugenie's relationship with her family, and more.

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