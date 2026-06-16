Sign in with Apple and iCloud+ Hide My Email are merging to lessen your memory burden

Apple is merging Sign in with Apple and iCloud+ Hide My Email under a single private.icloud.com domain, making privacy addresses easier to recognize and remember.

If you use an iPhone, you have probably collected a few of Apple ’s privacy email addresses without thinking much about them. Soon they will all look the same.

Apple has confirmed in a developer post that it will fold Sign in with Apple and iCloud+ Hide My Email into one shared domain , later this summer. It’s a small backend tweak that saves you from having to remember both. What is changing with Apple’s private.icloud.com domain? Right now, these two features hand you addresses on totally different domains.

Sign in with Apple gives you a masked address on privaterelay.appleid.com when you log into a third-party app. Whereas, Hide My Email, which comes with iCloud+, lets you whip up random aliases on icloud.com that forward straight to your inbox. Recommended Videos Going forward, new addresses for both of them will land on private.icloud.com instead. So you no longer have to remember which clunky domain goes with which feature.

Having one familiar format will help you spot an Apple privacy address in a second. Do you need to do anything? No, this change is mostly a behind-the-scenes shift that requires action from third parties. Apple says your existing addresses will keep working and forwarding mail without a hitch.

The switch only applies to new addresses created after the change rolls out. Developers will have to do the heavy lifting here, since Apple wants them to update their account systems, email validation logic, and allowlists to accept the new domain alongside the existing ones. Email service providers also need to revise their filtering rules and suppression lists so that private.icloud.com addresses are not accidentally blocked or routed to spam.

Apple has not confirmed a specific launch date for the merge, though the iOS 27 launch this September could be the likely window.





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