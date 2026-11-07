Sigma Nu NC State Chapter Shut Down Amid Graphic Hazing Video Evidence and Pending Charges

Sigma Nu National Fraternity suspended the Beta Tau Chapter at NC State University due to severe hazing violations. Legal experts warn of potential felony charges as police investigate shocking evidence from the fraternity house.

The Sigma Nu National Fraternity officially confirmed on Friday that the Beta Tau Chapter at North Carolina State University is permanently shut down. This decisive action follows a comprehensive investigation into severe violations of national fraternity principles and university policies. The suspension is a direct response to graphic allegations of hazing that occurred during activities at the chapter house.

Investigators obtained disturbing video evidence showing a male subject vomiting onto two unidentified individuals lying on a bathroom floor inside the Sigma Nu house. North Carolina State University Police Department officers have conducted a diligent criminal investigation into these allegations. The university stated that it does not tolerate hazing and prioritizes student safety above all else. Officials revoked the chapter's recognition immediately upon determining it was no longer in good standing.

Also read How to Watch K-State Football Arizona State in Week 10

Sigma Nu National Fraternity reached this suspension decision in full consultation with NC State University officials. The national organization emphasized its appreciation for the thorough work of local law enforcement during this complex matter. They pledged to continue supporting and cooperating with all procedures related to the ongoing legal inquiry. The fraternity's statement highlighted that the suspension resulted from significant violations of membership requirements and university policies.

Michael Easley, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, described the search warrant findings as shocking. He noted that if the evidence proves true, it represents a significantly degraded culture within the fraternal organization. Such behavior constitutes a major departure from traditional fraternity standards and values. Easley stated that many observers feel these allegations have gone way too far.

Advertisement

District Attorney Freeman indicated that charging decisions are expected within the next thirty days. Her staff is currently sorting through information collected by law enforcement to ensure accuracy before presenting it to her office. Potential charges could include felony-level offenses such as narcotics violations, assault, and hazing statutes. Freeman emphasized that while charges are pending, her team wants to ensure they get the case right before initiating legal action.

Legal experts pointed out that investigators may face challenges accessing data from dozens of electronic devices seized from the house. They suggest that sophisticated technology will likely be used to reconstruct events and analyze digital content. This technical hurdle is a critical part of building the case for potential criminal charges. Investigators need to determine if they can unlock the contents of the phones found at the property.

Students residing at the fraternity house were unavailable for comment on Friday night regarding their status. A security team from Spartan Tactical Solutions arrived at the property after being hired by the suspended fraternity. They informed reporters that their presence was solely to provide security for the premises and prevent unauthorized entry.

National chapter officials expressed uncertainty about the immediate next steps for the students living in the home. It remains unclear how long students will be allowed to stay inside the fraternity house. The lack of clarity adds to the tension surrounding the closure of the Beta Tau Chapter at NC State. The university also placed the fraternity on interim suspension after learning of anonymous allegations submitted in September.