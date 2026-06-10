Sigma Healthcare in $14 Billion Bid to Acquire British Pharmacy Giant Boots

Sigma Healthcare, owner of Chemist Warehouse, has confirmed it is in talks to acquire The Boots Group for around $14 billion. The potential deal would see the Australian pharmacy giant take over the iconic British chain, which has 1,800 stores and a 40% UK market share. While the bid is competitive and faces investor skepticism over overseas expansion risks, Chemist Warehouse co-founder Mario Verrocchi, who was inspired by Boots decades ago, believes his company can transform the brand.

Sigma Healthcare , the Australia n owner of Chemist Warehouse , is in advanced discussions to acquire The Boots Group, the iconic British pharmacy chain, from its current private equity owner Sycamore Partners .

The reported asking price for Boots is approximately $14 billion (US$10 billion), a deal that, if completed, would mark the largest offshore acquisition by an Australian company in recent years. Sigma confirmed that it has submitted a formal bid but cautioned that there is no certainty a transaction will be finalized.

The news triggered a negative market response, with Sigma's shares falling 4.6 percent to $2.79 in early trading, as investors weighed the substantial financial risk and strategic challenges of a major international expansion. The Boots Group operates around 1,800 stores across the United Kingdom and commands a 40 percent market share, having generated £7.3 billion (AU$13.4 billion) in revenue and a £211 million (AU$403 million) profit for the 2024 fiscal year.

While Sigma is a dominant player in Australia following its 2025 merger with Chemist Warehouse, creating a pharmacy giant overseeing nearly 1,000 stores across brands like Amcal and Discount Drug Stores, its experience overseas remains limited. It currently runs a small number of stores in Ireland, New Zealand, and Dubai, but the scale of Boots presents an entirely different order of magnitude.

The bid is not without significant competition, as Sycamore Partners is also reportedly in talks with the Canadian Weston family, owners of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart, about a potential alternative sale. The narrative is rich with personal history. Chemist Warehouse co-founder Mario Verrocchi has long cited Boots as the original inspiration for his retail empire.

He has been openly critical of Boots' current direction, famously stating, 'I saw Boots and I thought, s***, that's who I want to be,' in the early days, but more recently declared, 'Boots have lost their way.

' Verrocchi and Sigma CEO Vikesh Ramsunder believe their vertically integrated model, characterized by aggressive discounting, high-volume sales, and a deliberately chaotic warehouse aesthetic, could revitalize the British brand. However, this ambition faces stern reminders of past Australian retail failures abroad, most notably Bunnings' ill-fated expansion into the UK and Ireland. Verrocchi himself has expressed wariness about massive leveraged buyouts, noting that Chemist Warehouse traditionally grows using its own capital.

Yet, he frames the Boots opportunity differently, suggesting it aligns perfectly with their core competency and global brand potential, potentially turning Sigma from a national powerhouse into a true international pharmacy force





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Sigma Healthcare Chemist Warehouse Boots Acquisition Merger Australia UK Pharmacy Retail Sycamore Partners Mario Verrocchi

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