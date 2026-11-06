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Sierra LaMar's family testifies at retrial of man accused of killing her

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Sierra LaMar's family testifies at retrial of man accused of killing her
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Sierra LaMar's mother and sister took the stand Thursday in the retrial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing the 15-year-old in 2012.

Antolin Garcia Torres was convicted in 2017 in connection with LaMar’s disappearance and death, but his conviction was overturned by a higher court. Sierra LaMar’s mother and sister took the stand Thursday in the retrial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing the 15-year-old in 2012.

Robert Handa reports. Sierra LaMar's mother and sister took the stand Thursday in the retrial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing the 15-year-old in 2012. Antolin Garcia Torres was convicted in 2017 in connection with LaMar’s disappearance and death, but his conviction was overturned by a higher court. Thursday's emotional day in court featured anguished testimony as family members recounted their lives with LaMar, including the last time they saw her.

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"It's an unfortunate thing for our family to be here today to just relive the horrific events that happened," LaMar's mother, Marlene LaMar, said outside court before taking the stand. "It just seems like it never ends. " Opening statements begin in long-awaited retrial for Antolin Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar murder case"Not really thrilled about being here," he said. "None of us are.

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We think it shouldn't be happening again, but there's not much we could do.

" Garcia Torres's 2017 conviction of kidnapping and killing LaMar was overturned last year after an appeal court ruled the district attorney had inappropriately combined three prior unrelated kidnapping charges as part of the original trial. "It's still a very unfortunate tragedy that it occurred and affected her friends, her family," she said. "We're all in shock that we're even having to be here today. "

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