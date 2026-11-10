Sierra LaMar retrial details handling of missing teen’s bag and phone

The second week of testimony covers the search for and recovery of the last traces of the 15-year-old Morgan Hill teen following her 2012 disappearance.

SAN JOSE — Search volunteers and past testimony from a Santa Clara County sheriff’s investigator recounted Monday their discovery and examination of the last traces ofon the grounds the murder verdict was tainted because the trial improperly consolidated Sierra’s presumed death — her body has never been recovered — with three prior attempted kidnapping cases from three years prior.

Testimony on Monday featured Roland Velasco, a county search volunteer under the supervision of the sheriff’s office who was the person who discovered Sierra’s cell phone, lying in a patch of grass off Scheller Avenue east of Santa Teresa Boulevard on March 17, the day after she was last heard from. He testified that upon spotting the phone — less than a mile west from where Sierra lived as well as the school bus stop at Palm and Dougherty avenues she is thought to have been heading toward — he enforced a no-pass radius around it while he alerted deputies.

Also read Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Lamar Odom Story on The Kardashians

The crux of Velasco’s testimony, and Deputy District Attorney O’Bryan Kenney’s questioning, were both aimed at establishing to jurors the phone was most likely thrown to the spot from the roadway, given the absence of footprints or tire tracks leading to the phone’s location. Albert Wackermann, another search volunteer, testified searching the following day in the area around a shed on Laguna Avenue east of Santa Teresa Boulevard, and coming upon Sierra’s Juicy-brand bag that was later found to be carrying her clothes and everyday belongings.

The bag was nestled inside a cactus leaning on the corrugated metal shed, with her school books nearby. He also testified he did not see footprints or notable tire tracks in the area leading up to the bag. Wackermann said he believed the bag and books had to have been placed there, saying their secluded position and intact nature did not support the idea they had been tossed or thrown. In an unusual evidence presentation, Kenney and sheriff’s Sgt.

Advertisement

Hakeem Lee, working as an investigator for retrial, recited to jurors the 2017 testimony of Deputy Douglas Kubik, an investigator who examined Sierra’s MacBook Pro — which took the last photo of Sierra alive — and cell phone. Kubik died in the years since he gave his testimony.

According to the recitation, Kubik testified about examining the hard drive of Sierra’s laptop and established, through metadata and file logs, that she logged on every morning about an hour before leaving for her school bus stop between 7 and 7:20 a.m. and viewed her social media and listened to music. The routine described in Kubik’s examination showed that nothing was out of the ordinary on the day she disappeared.

Kubik’s testimony also showed the last image on Sierra’s phone was of her orange cat, a photo taken the previous night. In his opening statement last week, Kenney asserted to jurors that the abrupt ceasing of her online and phone activity following her morning routine March 16, with no activity since, is further proof that she was abducted.

But the posthumous testimony also highlighted the limitations of the extraction technology on cell phones of the time, which did not use consistent file systems and policies nor consistently logged phone activity like when the device is powered on, and connected to cell phone towers.

Advertisement

Those questions underpin a defense argument over when Sierra’s phone was on or off or connecting to service, to challenge the prosecution’s timeline of the alleged crime, which Lopez said in court was “impossible” based on the evidence in the case.came from early investigators in Sierra’s disappearance as well her older sister and mother, as Kenney sought to make clear to jurors that Sierra was the victim of foul play, in that Sierra had no means to support herself and had plans with family and friends the weekend after she disappeared.

The defense has foreshadowed its aim of establishing the idea of a third-party culprit that was never investigated, and calling into question the reliability and validity of DNA evidence — reportedly found in Garcia Torres’ car and on Sierra’s clothes — cited to tie Garcia Torres to the crime. The trial is expected to last through December and possibly into the new year.