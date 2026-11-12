Sierra Canyon volleyball tests depth against Oaks Christian in state playoffs

Sophomore Isabella Torres-Wallace savors the experience of playing with Lucky Fasavalu and Olivia Shum-Koubeck in a victory over the Lions in the state Open Division.

Trinity AudioCHATSWORTH — Being patient and trusting the knowledge of experienced seniors was embraced by Sierra Canyon sophomore outside hitter Isabella Torres-Wallace before the season began.

She watched the strength of USC commit McKenna McIntosh, the power of Texas Tech commit Hanna McGinest, the accuracy of Tennessee commit Eva Jeffries, and the timing of Texas A&M commit Kendall Omoruyi. Torres-Wallace took that knowledge and displayed her growth from match one to game 33 as Sierra Canyon swept Oaks Christian 25-16, 25-10, 25-14, Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern California Regional Open Division playoffs.

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She will be one of the successors to Sierra Canyon’s famed six, which includes Missouri signee setter Lucky Fasavalu and Long Beach State signee Olivia Shum-Koubeck.

“I’ve just been working my connection with the setters a lot in practice, which really helped,” Torres-Wallace said. “Lucky has just been telling me to focus on my spacing, and Olive has helped a lot. I’ve just been communicating with them on how I like the ball to be set. ”No. 2 seed Sierra Canyon advances to the regional semifinals.

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It will host No. 3 seed Torrey Pines on Saturday at 6 p.m. Omoruyi finished with eight kills, five blocks and an ace. She was aggressive throughout the evening, with Oaks Christian having little to answer with against the 6-foot-2 USA National Team member.

“We are all leaving for college pretty soon here, and I just want to come out in every match and keep playing hard,” Omoruyi said. Oaks Christian battled Sierra Canyon and took a lead of 13-10 in the first set. The Lions earned their first CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff win this year and managed to hit short and force errors.

The Lions, though, came in short-handed without hitting percentage leader Malie Ogbechie, who is out with an injury.

“When you have a match like this, you don’t want it to happen again,” Oaks Christian coach Julie Bennett said. “What you want to do is put yourself in a better position. And then part B is the season we had. It was our first time being in Open , and it’s a lot of things to be proud of and a lot of things to be striving for.

” Sophomore Elyse Wong finished with 11 kills for Oaks Christian. The Lions will return 10 players from its varsity roster next season, including Wong and Ogbechie.

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“Having a lot of these talented girls in these high-intensity matches, winning some and losing some, makes us hungry and wanting to be back in this spot,” Bennett said. “Hopefully we can reload in other spots too. ” Fasavalu knows her team will have to play better to beat Torrey Pines.

Torrey Pines carries its own impressive talent depth in outside hitter Jaycee Mack , libero Lily Green , setter Emery Gonzalez , and Lilia Decker . No. 1-ranked Mater Dei will be waiting on the other side. Mater Dei is the program that has given Sierra Canyon both of its losses this season.

“If we were to beat them, we’d have to do all the little things better,” Fasavalu said of a potential match with Mater Dei in the regional playoffs. “I think the big difference that we saw was our serve receive. Usually, we are very confident and have a lot of structure. It’s a mindset thing.

I think with having that second game, I think we’ll be more prepared. ”