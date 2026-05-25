Sierra Canyon School Sued Over 'Kissing Club' Sexual Abuse and Reporting Failures

A high-profile private school attended by celebrities faces a lawsuit for allegedly allowing a student-run 'kissing club' to operate and failing to report sexual abuse of a young girl, highlighting systemic supervision and legal compliance issues.

The Sierra Canyon School , an elite private institution in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, is confronting a serious civil lawsuit that has drawn widespread media attention due to its affluent and celebrity-laden student body.

The school, which commands annual tuition fees reaching $48,600 for upper grades and $41,800 for lower grades, is known for educating children of famous figures such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, LeBron James' sons Bronny and Bryce, and Willow Smith. According to court documents reviewed by FOX11, the parents of a nine-year-old former student, identified as E.K.

, have filed a complaint alleging that the school permitted a clandestine student-run 'kissing club' to operate within campus bathrooms and systematically failed to report sexual abuse stemming from this club. The lawsuit details that the abuse commenced when E.K. was merely seven years old, with older students coercing her into participating in activities that escalated from kissing to genital touching and oral copulation.

Disturbingly, videos of these sexual acts among minors were discovered on student phones, which school staff allegedly observed but chose to conceal rather than report, in violation of California's mandatory child abuse reporting statutes. The school's structure, divided into a lower campus for pre-K through sixth grade and an upper campus for grades seven through twelve, has raised questions about supervision across age groups, though the lawsuit does not specify the ages of the older students involved.

This case underscores profound concerns about institutional oversight and the safety of young students in prestigious educational environments





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Sierra Canyon School Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Kissing Club Mandatory Reporting Private School Negligence

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