Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles Being Sued for Allowing 'Kissing Club' and Failing to Report Sexual Abuse

The prestigious Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles is being sued for allegedly allowing a student-run 'kissing club' to flourish on campus and failing to report sexual abuse that resulted. The lawsuit was filed by the mother of a former student at Sierra Canyon referred to as E.K. in court documents.

A ritzy private school attended by the children of major celebrities is being sued for allegedly allowing a student-run ' kissing club ' to operate and failing to report sexual abuse that resulted.

The Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, a suburb of Los Angeles, was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a nine-year-old girl who went to the school. She was identified as E.K. in court documents. The civil complaint, which was reviewed by FOX11, said that E.K. was just seven years old when the abuse began. Older students allegedly ran the 'kissing club' in school bathrooms and bullied the little girl into joining.

She and other students were pressured into not only kissing other girls but also touching their genitals and performing oral copulation, according to the lawsuit





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Sierra Canyon School Los Angeles Private School Celebrity Children Kissing Club Sexual Abuse California Mandatory Child Abuse Reporting Laws Bullying Protective Measures Former Ringleader Criminal Charges

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