Sienna Spiro performs at the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship to reveal the Ralph Lauren holiday windows, highlighting the A Treasured Holiday campaign and new facade installation.

Sienna Spiro officially ignited the holiday season on Friday night by performing at the unveiling of the Bloomingdale's x Ralph Lauren holiday windows. The 21-year-old British singer took center stage on Lexington Avenue outside the department store's 59th Street flagship, delivering a festive set against a backdrop created in collaboration with the iconic fashion house. This high-profile appearance marked a significant moment in Spiro's rapidly rising career, coming just days after she was named a 2027 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist.

Spiro's Stylish Performance at Flagship

Spiro wore a glossy red mackintosh coat pulled directly from the Ralph Lauren archives, styled with black leather driving gloves and towering Christian Louboutin heels. The ensemble provided a cinematic and festive look that perfectly suited the Gotham setting. Her appearance capped a whirlwind week for the singer, as she transitioned from recent musical accolades to a major retail partnership event. The performance served as the visual and auditory anchor for a night that celebrated both emerging talent and established luxury heritage.

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Ralph Lauren's Holiday Window Design

After Spiro's set, Bloomingdale's CEO Olivier Bron and Ralph Lauren chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren led the countdown to the official reveal. This year's windows lean fully into the house's holiday mythology, featuring tartan, velvet, polished wood, and warmly lit vignettes. These design elements conjure a snow-dusted country-house fantasy that Ralph Lauren has long made its own brand signature. The visual aesthetic aims to transport shoppers into a timeless, cozy winter landscape that defines the brand's seasonal identity.

Massive Log Cabin Facade Installation

For the first time, the collaboration also transformed the flagship's exterior facade with a massive illuminated log cabin installation. This structural addition extended the holiday theme beyond the window displays, creating a towering landmark on Lexington Avenue. The installation reinforces the brand's commitment to immersive retail experiences that engage pedestrians and passersby. It represents a significant escalation in the scale of the annual window presentations, drawing attention from across the city.

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Notable Attendees and Celebrity Presence

Among those who turned out for the festivities were François Arnaud, Karl-Anthony Towns, Brittany Snow, Lux Pascal, Nicky Hilton, and Ben Ahlers. Team USA Olympic stars Maia and Alex Shibantani also joined the crowd, adding sports prestige to the entertainment lineup. The presence of these high-profile figures underscored the cultural significance of the event. Their attendance highlighted the intersection of fashion, music, and sports in New York City's social calendar.

A Treasured Holiday Campaign Details

The collaboration anchors Bloomingdale's broader A Treasured Holiday campaign, which extends well beyond the window displays. Inside the store, shoppers can visit a Ralph Lauren Holiday Shop stocked with Purple Label, Ralph Lauren Collection, and luxury gifts. The campaign includes more than 50 seasonal activations ranging from an UGG takeover at Forty Carrots and a Barbour tea shop to Hermès beauty, Santaland, and designer pop-ups. This comprehensive approach transforms the flagship into a multi-sensory holiday destination for visitors throughout the season.