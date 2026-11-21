On Friday evening, as crowds swarmed Lexington Avenue and 59th Street to catch a glimpse of the breakthrough singer, Spiro was on hand to unveil the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows, created this season in collaboration with Ralph Lauren.

never got the chance to soak up the singular type of magic that permeates Manhattan in the lead-up to the holidays. So go figure that at 21 years old, she’d find herself slap bang in the middle of the buzz.

On Friday evening, as crowds swarmed Lexington Avenue and 59th Street to catch a glimpse of the breakthrough singer, Spiro was on hand to unveil the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows, created this season in collaboration with Ralph Lauren.

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“It’s my first time seeing New York at Christmas. I didn’t even know this was an option. I’m so happy about it,” Spiro toldin the greenroom ahead of the public performance. Even in the context of her “whirlwind” year, it had been quite the week: On Monday, she was announced as a contender for Best New Artist at the, and on Wednesday, her name appeared on the lineup for next summer’s Glastonbury festival.

“This year has been just insane,” she said. “There’s no fancy word for it. Something new has happened every single day. I can’t really keep up with it to be honest.

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” For her latest surreal career moment, the rising star donned a glossy red mackintosh coat from the Ralph Lauren archives, which she paired with black leather driving gloves and sky-high Louboutins—very in keeping with her youthful spin on a vintage-esque look that has been keeping her fans enthralled. Though she’s not typically swayed by traditional Christmas songs, Spiro thrilled the audience with her one exception: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

” “The Frank Sinatra version, of course, with a little saxophone solo,” she noted. Those who had dutifully lined up to hear her smoky tones in real life were delighted when she also launched into “Material Lover” and “Great Expectations. ” Indeed, clips of the performance had already made it onto TikTok minutes after she departed the stage—fitting for a performer who was discovered on the platform as a teen.

Just after 7 p.m., Bloomingdale’s CEO Olivier Bron and Ralph Lauren chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren appeared to count down the window and lighting reveal.

“We’re bringing two iconic New York brands together, who share the same appreciation for heritage, craftsmanship, and fashion,” Bron said. Behind them, vignettes provided an instant immersion into the plaid- and velvet-drenched world of Ralph Lauren during the holidays. Post-show, guests, many of whom were dressed in Ralph Lauren, headed back into the department store to see the extent of the festive programming.

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At Forty Carrots, an UGG takeover sees specialty frozen yogurt on offer, while Roberto Coin has teamed up with Studio 59 on a new Italian menu. Around the store, which felt like an ode to ascene, there was everything from a cappella trios and DJs to embroiderers busy at work personalizing presents.

As for Spiro, who had spent the previous night “singing her heart out” when she got to meet her idol Stevie Wonder at Madison Square Garden, she’s doing the holidays a little differently this year, and is set to spend the break in Japan ahead of kickstarting her next tour there in January.

“It’s my first time going. I told them I’d play in a Starbucks if I had to, I just really wanted to get there. ” With three tours, numerous awards shows, and the festival circuit on the horizon, it’ll be a welcome chance to finally catch her breath..

“I’m still super young. To be a really amazing artist, you’ve got to grow as a person so I’m excited to live, learn, and hopefully end up writing my next record at some point. ”Anne Hathaway Gives Birth to Her Third Childparties editor. Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, she has put her journalism degree, Duracell bunny energy, and aptitude for small talk to work covering hundreds of the world's biggest and buzziest events over the last decade. When she is not at a party (for professional ...