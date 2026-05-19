Sienna Miller Surprises with Newborn, Returning Early to Work

Sienna Miller, a British actress, has recently welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Oli Green and is now juggling motherhood with returning to work. Miller shares her experience of being a mother and the challenges faced after giving birth on Twitter and Instagram.

Sienna Miller , a 44-year-old British actress, revealed returning to work just three weeks after giving birth by appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

She is preparing for her latest movie, Jack Ryan: Ghost War, while juggling both her career and motherhood with her first child, a two-year-old daughter, and her second child, who was born recently with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller shared her journey of parenthood on Twitter and Instagram, documenting her experience in a clip and attributing it to the 'annoying' 15-year age gap between herself and Oli Green. Despite the challenges, she is 'madly in love' with her newborn





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Sienna Miller Child Pregnancy Work Hibernation Mode Parenthood Parents Jack Ryan: Ghost War Age Gap

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