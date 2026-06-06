Sienna Miller Sparks Fourth Engagement Rumors with Boyfriend Oli Green After Recent Birth

Actress Sienna Miller, 44, appears engaged to actor Oli Green, 29, as she was photographed with a diamond ring in Barcelona just a week after giving birth to her third child. Friends say Green has long wanted to marry her, and hopes are high that this fourth engagement will finally lead to the altar for Miller, who has three children and two previous fiancés but has never married.

Sienna Miller , the 44-year-old actress, appears to have become engaged to her actor boyfriend Oli Green , 29, after nearly five years of dating. The engagement was suggested by a conspicuous diamond ring she displayed on her ring finger during a trip to Barcelona , where she was spotted leaving a party just one week after giving birth to her third child .

Friends of the couple report that Green, a former model, has long expressed his desire to marry Miller, despite their 15-year age difference. One confidant described the pair as "ridiculously in love," noting they share a "lovely family" and constantly laugh together. The friend added that Green "knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife," expressing hope that this fourth engagement will finally lead Miller down the aisle.

Onlookers in Barcelona observed that Miller "couldn't stop smiling" and seemed indifferent to anyone noticing her ring, appearing to walk "on air.

" Miller, who gave birth in May, has not publicly disclosed the baby's sex or name. She already has two daughters: one with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, actor and father of Marlowe, and another born in 2023. This new engagement marks Miller's fourth; she was previously engaged to Jude Law in the early 2000s, to Sturridge in 2012, and to art gallery director Lucas Zwirner in 2020, none of which resulted in marriage.

The news has sparked widespread interest in whether this relationship will culminate in matrimony, given her history of broken engagements





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