Sienna Miller's sister Savannah confirms actress's engagement to Oli Green

Savannah, 47, is expecting her first child with second husband James Whewell and she is already a mother to Moses, 21, Lyra, 18 and Bali, 14, with her first husband Nick Skinner. She is also a stepmother to Java Skinner, 31.

Sienna Miller 's sister Savannah has confirmed the actress is engaged to Oli Green . In an interview with Hello! , fashion designer Savannah praised 29-year-old Oli's beautiful proposal to Sienna, who just gave birth to her third child, aged 44.

Savannah said: 'We are all so over the moon. It's the happiest news, and it was beautiful, the whole thing. I can't express how happy I am for her.

' Savannah, 47, is expecting her first child with second husband James Whewell and she is already a mother to Moses, 21, Lyra, 18 and Bali, 14, with her first husband Nick Skinner. She is also a stepmother to Java Skinner, 31





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Sienna Miller Savannah Oli Green Engagement Proposal Baby Mother Stepmother Pregnancy Return To Work Chat Show Appearance Promo Trail Fashion Event Red Carpet Statement Look Baby Bump

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