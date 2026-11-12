Sienna Miller Reveals Oli Green Proposed Just Three Weeks After Birth Amid Postpartum Struggles

Sienna Miller shares the humorous details of her proposal from fiancé Oli Green in Central Park, just weeks after giving birth to their second child.

English actress Sienna Miller has returned to the spotlight with a blend of professional promotion and intimate personal revelations following the arrival of her third child. The 44-year-old star is currently navigating a busy schedule that includes promoting her latest film Madden and her television drama War, all while managing her growing family life between London and Los Angeles.

Miller recently appeared relaxed and happy as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, showcasing her postpartum fitness in a white cropped t-shirt. She paired the top with low-slung grey joggers and a white hoodie, offering a casual glimpse into her downtime after a hectic period of travel and work. This break comes after Miller welcomed her baby boy in May, joining her daughter who was born in January 2024 with her fiancé Oli Green.

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The couple has been spending recent time in the US, allowing Miller to recover and enjoy family moments away from the intense spotlight of her recent promotional tour. While the family has been enjoying their time in the States, it was revealed last week that the actress has spent £9.3 million on a sprawling property in Notting Hill, west London. This new home in the prestigious London neighborhood will serve as a permanent family residence for Miller and Green, who have been in a relationship since 2021.

Adding to the family's recent developments, Miller recently opened up about the unique circumstances of her engagement to Oli Green. She revealed that the proposal took place in Central Park shortly after she gave birth. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show earlier this year, the actress recounted how Green popped the question on May 14, which was only three weeks after the birth of their second child.

Sienna Miller described the moment with humor, noting that she was not looking her best at the time. She admitted to Fallon that she had greasy hair and stains on her t-shirt, jokingly referring to her appearance as full postpartum beauty when the surprise proposal occurred during their walk. The star showed off her abs in the white tee, which she teamed with low-slung grey joggers and a white hoodie during her LA errands.

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Miller shared specific details about her reaction during the proposal, admitting she initially dreaded the moment when she sensed something was up. She told Fallon that her first thought was please God, not now, given her physical state, but she quickly softened when she realized the romantic intent behind Green's nervous behavior. The actress described the scene as she noticed Green becoming sweaty-palmed and quiet.

She recalled thinking Oh like, you know, Look at the birds, capturing the sweet and awkward transition from her initial panic to the romantic realization of the engagement proposal in the iconic New York setting. Sienna and her fiancé Oli Green, 30, have been enjoying some time in LA recently, with their baby son and daughter, who they welcomed in January 2024. The sprawling property will provide a new family home for Sienna and her fiance, with whom she's been in a relationship since 2021.

While Miller and Green navigate their new chapter as engaged parents, their family structure includes Miller's 14-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge. Sturridge, who is 40, was previously engaged to model Alexa Chung, adding another layer of celebrity connection to the narrative surrounding Miller's personal life.

Detailing the proposal, she said they went for a walk in Central Park, where Green popped the old question. When Fallon pointed out she had just had the baby, Sienna laughed and agreed she was not looking her best. She replied that when she got the feeling something was up, she was like Please God, not now, as she had the greasiest hair and sort of stains on the T-shirt.

The actress continued to describe the awkward yet romantic transition. She said she noticed Green becoming chat, chat and then quiet and a bit sweaty-palmed. It was a moment of full postpartum beauty, as she described it, where the couple found themselves in a sweet, slightly chaotic romantic situation amidst the realities of new parenthood.

The engagement story highlights the couple's ability to find romance amidst the chaotic realities of new parenthood. Miller and Green have been in a relationship since 2021, and their recent move to purchase a home in Notting Hill signifies their commitment to establishing a permanent base for their growing family. The couple has been balancing their professional obligations with their new roles as parents, with Miller recently seen enjoying some downtime in Los Angeles.

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The new property in Notting Hill serves as a permanent family residence for Miller and Green, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The actress has been open about the challenges and joys of motherhood, from her candid discussions about her postpartum appearance to her excitement about the future with Green and their three children. The couple's journey from their relationship beginnings in 2021 to their recent engagement and property purchase illustrates their deepening commitment to each other and their family.

Miller's recent appearances have shown her balancing the demands of her career with her personal life. She has been promoting Madden and War while also making time for family moments in the US. The actress's openness about her experiences, including the proposal in Central Park, has resonated with fans who appreciate her honesty about the realities of postpartum life and relationships.

The couple's recent purchase of a £9.3 million home in Notting Hill further underscores their stability and future plans. The sprawling property will provide a new family home for the couple, who have been together since 2021. Miller's return to the public eye, marked by her relaxed demeanor in Los Angeles and her candid discussions about her engagement, shows a star who is comfortable in her own skin and proud of her growing family.

As Miller continues to balance her professional and personal life, her story remains one of resilience and joy. The actress has shown that it is possible to navigate the challenges of motherhood and career while finding moments of romance and happiness. Her recent appearance in LA, where she looked happy and relaxed, reflects her current state of mind as she enjoys time with her family and prepares for future projects.

The engagement story, with its mix of humor and romance, adds a charming chapter to Miller's public narrative. Her willingness to share the details of the proposal, including her initial reaction and the less-than-perfect circumstances, highlights her down-to-earth personality. Fans and followers have responded positively to her openness, appreciating her authenticity in a world often characterized by curated perfection.

Miller's recent activities, from promoting her new work to enjoying downtime in Los Angeles, demonstrate her ability to maintain a balanced life. The actress's journey, from her early career to her current role as a mother and partner, continues to captivate audiences. Her recent revelations about her engagement and family life add depth to her public persona, showing a multifaceted individual who values both her professional achievements and personal relationships.