Sienna Miller Reportedly Engaged to Actor Oli Green After Fourth Time as Fiancée

Actress Sienna Miller is reportedly engaged to actor Oli Green, 29, after taking the next step in their relationship. The couple, who are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, have been together for some time and are said to be 'ridiculously in love'. Sienna has never been married before, but has been a fiancée three times previously. The couple's engagement was sparked by Sienna's appearance in Barcelona, where she was seen wearing a sparkling new diamond on her ring finger. Sienna has been open about her love life in the past, and has spoken about her relationship with Oli in interviews. She has said that she was initially hesitant to take their relationship seriously, but quickly fell in love with him. The couple are currently promoting Sienna's new action movie, Jack Ryan: Ghost War, and are set to appear together at various events in the coming weeks. Sienna's engagement is the latest in a string of high-profile relationships for the actress, who has been linked to a number of famous men in the past. The couple's fans are eagerly awaiting news of their upcoming wedding, and are sending their congratulations to the happy couple.

Sienna Miller is reportedly engaged to actor Oli Green , 29, after taking the next step in their relationship. The actress, who gave birth to her third child last month, has never been married before.

This is the fourth time she has become a fiancée. Sienna sparked engagement rumours over the weekend when she stepped out with a sparkling new diamond on her ring finger in Barcelona. She showed off her eye-catching jewel on a trip to the Spanish port city, where she was seen leaving a party only a week after giving birth. Friends of the couple say Oli has long made known his desire to marry Sienna, despite being 15 years her junior.

One said: 'Oli and Sienna are so ridiculously in love, they've got a lovely family and have such a giggle together.

'He knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife. Hopefully it will be fourth time lucky and Sienna will make it to the aisle this time.

' Onlookers in Barcelona told how the actress 'couldn't stop smiling. ' Sienna gave birth in May, though she has yet to reveal the baby's sex or name. The couple are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, while Sienna is also mum to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.

Sienna recently opened up about the transition of having another child and spoke about her nightmare flight over to the US to promote her new action movie Jack Ryan: Ghost War. She said: 'It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby.

'It's crazy to be talking words and wearing a dress. What has happened from pajama gate.

' Sienna announced her third pregnancy by revealing her blossoming bump at the star-studded Fashion Awards in December. The actress walked the red carpet at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a Schiaparelli puffball skirt and a cropped shirt which showcased her baby bump. Sienna previously spoke about Oli, saying: 'I didn't expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love. 'I wasn't like





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