Sienna Miller Purchases London Home While Enjoying LA Downtime

Sienna Miller buys a £9.3million Notting Hill property. The actress enjoys time with fiancé Oli Green and children in Los Angeles after recent promotional work.

Sienna Miller has secured a major real estate asset in London while taking a break in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old actress recently completed a £9.3million purchase of a sprawling house in Notting Hill, west London. This transaction establishes a new family home for her and her fiancé, Oli Green. The English star has been balancing a demanding professional schedule with her growing family life.

The property acquisition marks a significant step for Miller and Green, who have been in a relationship since 2021. The couple recently spent quality time together in the US with their two young children. They welcomed a baby daughter in January 2024 and a baby boy in May of this year. Miller also has a 14-year-old daughter named Marlowe from her previous four-year relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.

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Proposing Amidst Postpartum Realities

Oli Green proposed to Sienna Miller during a walk in Central Park shortly after the birth of their second child. The actor revealed the details of the engagement during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show earlier this year. He stated that the proposal occurred on May 14, which was the day after his last appearance on the program. This date was also three weeks after he gave birth to their son.

Miller laughed during the interview when discussing her appearance at the time. She admitted to Fallon that she was not looking her best during the romantic stroll. She recalled feeling that she had greasiest hair and stains on her T-shirt. The actress described the moment as full postpartum beauty, noting her initial reluctance. She told Fallon she thought Please God not when she sensed something was up.

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Transitioning From London To Los Angeles

Following a hectic few weeks promoting her new movie Madden, Miller has been enjoying downtime. She has also been working on her TV drama War, which required her to travel between London and the US. The actress was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday looking happy and relaxed. She wore a white cropped t-shirt that showed off her abs, paired with low-slung grey joggers and a white hoodie.

Tom Sturridge, 40, is currently engaged to model Alexa Chung, 43. The former couple dated for four years before parting ways. Miller continues to maintain a busy public schedule despite her recent addition to the family. Her public appearances highlight her ability to manage high-profile projects alongside motherhood. The star's choice of casual yet stylish clothing reflects her comfort and confidence.

Building A Multi-Location Family Life

The new Notting Hill home will serve as a central base for the couple's expanding family. Miller and Green have been navigating the complexities of raising three children across two continents. The engagement in Central Park remains a memorable milestone for the couple. Miller described the proposal as a mix of romantic sentiment and practical reality. She noted the shift in her partner's demeanor from casual walking to sweaty-palmed excitement.

Financial investments in prime London real estate like this £9.3million property demonstrate long-term commitment. The choice of Notting Hill provides access to cultural hubs and family-friendly neighborhoods. Miller's recent activities show a deliberate shift toward rest and family bonding. Her upcoming schedule remains flexible as she settles into this new chapter. The actress continues to balance her career with personal growth and family priorities.