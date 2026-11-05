Sienna Miller Purchases £10 Million Notting Hill Estate for Family

Actress Sienna Miller has acquired a seven-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Notting Hill for approximately £10 million to serve as the permanent family home for herself and fiancé Oli Green.

Actress Sienna Miller has finalized the purchase of a sprawling seven-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in fashionable Notting Hill, west London. The property, which serves as the new permanent base for her growing family, was acquired through a private estate agent in June. Publicly available Land Registry records confirm that Sienna is the sole owner of the chic residence, with transaction costs pushing the final price closer to £10 million.

The New Notting Hill Family Base

The three-storey home on a quiet backstreet provides an elegant setting for Sienna, 44, and her fiancé Oli Green, 29. The couple, who have been dating for five years, plan to raise their children in this historic neighborhood. Sienna gave birth to her second child with Oli, a baby boy, in April, bringing the total number of children they are raising together to two. They also share custody of a three-year-old daughter from their relationship.

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Sienna also cares for her 14-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, 40. The actress had been actively searching for a suitable home to bring up her children in and selected this specific property after extensive viewing. The house features wooden floors throughout, a secluded garden at the rear, and a chess board floor style terrace. It has undergone extensive modernization while retaining its double-fronted exterior and original charm.

Financial Moves and Previous Residences

This significant real estate acquisition follows a strategic shift in Sienna's living arrangements. She previously spent several years in New York as her acting career expanded in the United States. However, she eventually decided to return to the UK to be closer to family and friends. Three years ago, she sold her four-story townhouse in Manhattan's West Village for $5.3 million.

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To help fund the move to Notting Hill, Sienna is also believed to have sold a £2 million thatched cottage in rural Buckinghamshire. She owned the country property for two decades before deciding to liquidate the asset. These sales indicate a clear consolidation of her assets into a single primary residence in London. The decision marks a departure from her earlier preference for life in New York, where she initially sought distance from what she described as the cliquey social scene of London.

Neighbors and Local Prestige

The location places Sienna among prominent figures in British public life. Her new neighbors include former Chancellor George Osborne, who now serves as the chair of the British Museum. Additionally, former Prime Minister David Cameron previously owned a house just a few minutes' walk away before relocating full-time to the Cotswolds. This proximity to other high-profile individuals underscores the prestige of the Notting Hill enclave.

Social media posts from Sienna's Instagram page offer glimpses into her new surroundings. She has shared images of Oli strolling around the area and posed for pictures in the stunning garden of the property. These updates highlight the couple's integration into the local community and their satisfaction with the choice of neighborhood. The move represents a significant upgrade in both space and status compared to her previous urban residences.

Career Context and Personal Milestones

The purchase coincides with a busy period in Sienna's professional life. She is currently starring alongside Dominic West in Sky's hit divorce drama series War. In the show, she plays Carol Davis, the wife of Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis, battling onscreen billionaire husband Dominic West for a substantial divorce settlement. She is also promoting her new film Madden, attending its California premiere with co-star Christian Bale.

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At the screening, Sienna wore a vintage pink satin ruffled minidress styled with strappy heels. Her personal life milestones also align with this new chapter. Oli proposed to Sienna during a walk in Central Park during their final months in the US, shortly after the birth of their son. She later detailed the proposal on the Jimmy Fallon show, recalling the moment fondly. This union solidifies her commitment to building a long-term family life in London.

Sienna first gained fame in 2004 with roles in Layer Cake and Alfie, starring opposite Jude Law. Although she was previously engaged to Law, the pair split in 2005 after he publicly revealed an affair with one of his children's nannies. At that time, she was part of the Primrose Hill social set. Now, she joins the notable faces of the Notting Hill set, marking a fresh start in both her personal and professional journey.