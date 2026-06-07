Sienna Miller Engaged to Oli Green: Fourth Time Charm?

Actress Sienna Miller is engaged to boyfriend Oli Green, marking her fourth engagement. The couple, who have a newborn, were seen in Barcelona with a sparkling ring.

It comes as little surprise that Sienna Miller is beaming with joy, as a stunning new diamond now adorns her ring finger. The 44-year-old actress, who recently welcomed her third child, appears to have accepted a proposal from her actor boyfriend Oli Green after nearly five years together.

This marks the fourth time Miller has been engaged, though she has never walked down the aisle. She showcased her dazzling new jewel during a trip to Barcelona, where she was spotted leaving a party just a week after giving birth. Onlookers reported that the British star could not stop smiling, radiating happiness as she proudly displayed the ring.

Friends of the couple revealed that former model Green, 29, has long expressed his desire to marry her, despite the 15-year age gap. One insider shared: Oli and Sienna are so ridiculously in love, they have built a lovely family together and have such a giggle. He knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife. Hopefully it will be fourth time lucky and Sienna will make it to the aisle this time.

Another source added that Sienna looked so happy, like she was walking on air, and she did not seem to care who saw the ring. The couple have been dating since 2019 and welcomed a baby in May of this year, though they have not yet disclosed the child's name or gender. Miller also has a daughter from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, and another child born in 2023, whose details have also been kept private.

Miller first became engaged to actor Jude Law in the early 2000s, but the pair never married. She later got engaged to Tom Sturridge in 2012, but they separated before tying the knot. In 2020, she was engaged to art gallery director Lucas Zwirner after a brief romance, but that engagement also ended. Now with Green, fans are hopeful that she will finally make it to the altar.

The actress, known for her roles in Layer Cake, Factory Girl, and American Sniper, has built a successful career while navigating her personal life in the public eye. Green, who has appeared in projects like The Last Vermeer and The Electric State, has been a supportive partner, often accompanying her to events. The couple's relationship has been described as playful and affectionate, with friends noting that they balance each other out well.

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement for the couple. Social media posts have congratulated Miller, noting that she deserves happiness. The engagement ring, a large emerald-cut diamond set on a simple band, has caught attention for its elegance. While neither Miller nor Green have officially confirmed the engagement, the sighting in Barcelona has sparked widespread speculation.

If the reports are true, this would be a new chapter for Miller, who has often spoken about her desire for stability and family. Her journey from a rising star to a mother of three has been marked by resilience and grace. As she steps into this next phase, her fans are eager to see her walk down the aisle at last.

The couple's future wedding plans remain unknown, but given their joy, it seems likely that a celebration is on the horizon





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