Sienna Miller Buys Notting Hill Home For £9.3 Million

Actress Sienna Miller has purchased a Notting Hill residence for £9.3 million with partner Oli Green, expanding her London property portfolio alongside her family life.

Sienna Miller has secured a significant real estate asset in West London, acquiring a property in Notting Hill for £9.3 million. The actress, 44, completed the purchase with her partner, actor Oli Green, 29, to establish a new family home for themselves and their children.

Property Acquisition Details

Land Registry records confirm that Miller spent exactly £9.3 million on the sprawling residence located in the affluent Notting Hill district. This substantial investment mirrors recent high-value transactions by other Hollywood figures, such as Zendaya, who purchased a home in Wimbledon for nearly £9 million. The acquisition demonstrates Miller's continued commitment to establishing a stable domestic base in the capital.

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Family Dynamics And Children

The couple has been in a relationship since 2021 and shares two young children together. Their daughter is approaching her third birthday, while their son was born in April of this year. Neither child's name has been released to the public. Miller also raises Marlowe, her 14-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, who is 40 years old.

Career And Personal Life Context

Miller currently stars in Sky's drama series War, where she portrays a wife battling billionaire character Dominic West for a divorce settlement. Her career gained initial prominence with the 2004 crime thriller Layer Cake, starring Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy. Earlier media attention focused heavily on her past relationship with Jude Law, which ended in 2006 after he admitted to an affair.

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Public Appearances And Regrets

Marlowe recently made her red-carpet debut alongside Miller at the London premiere of War. Miller expressed regret regarding the media attention the event attracted, joking that she might send her daughter away to school for four years to allow her to mature as an adult away from public scrutiny.

Market Comparisons And Future Outlook

The Notting Hill property provides a private sanctuary for Miller's expanding family amid their busy professional schedules. This purchase adds to the notable real estate moves by British celebrities, including Kirsty Bertarelli and Prince William, highlighting the ongoing trend of high-net-worth individuals securing premium London assets. The transaction underscores Miller's focus on long-term family stability.