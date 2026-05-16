Sienna Miller Breastfeeding Her Newborn Backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Sienna Miller, a British actress, shared a candid video of herself breastfeeding her newborn backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She welcomed her second child with boyfriend Oli Green, who is also the father of her two-year-old daughter. Miller, who is also a mother to daughter Marlowe, shared the video on Instagram and discussed her challenges as a new mother.

Sienna Miller took to Instagram with candid footage of her breastfeeding her newborn baby backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday. The British actress, 44, returned to work with her glamorous chat show appearance just three weeks after welcoming the tot with boyfriend Oli Green , 29.

The couple are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, while Sienna is also mum to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. In the clip Sienna could be seen feeding the baby while she sat in the make-up chair before passing the little one to Oli who cooed over the newborn, whose gender or name the couple have not made public.

The new mum was later surprised with a Tonight Show baby grow, before she slipped into a figure-hugging yellow dress and headed onto the set. Asked by the host which of her children are tougher to look after, she said: 'I would have said the teenage girl would be harder to juggle until the transatlantic flight I took yesterday with the toddler and the newborn. The toddler now wins hands down. It was an absolute disaster. There's no negotiating,





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sienna Miller Breastfeeding Newborn The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Oli Green New Mother Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sienna Miller ‘Broke Down’ In an Airport After Traveling With Kids 3 Weeks After Giving BirthSienna Miller said she 'broke down' in an airport while traveling with two of her kids just three weeks after giving birth

Read more »

LA mayoral candidates Bass, Huang, Miller and Raman make their case in interviews with ABC7As voters prepare to go to the polls early next month for the June 2 primary election, four mayoral candidates sat down with ABC7 this week for one-on-one interviews.

Read more »

Sienna Miller Breastfeeding Her Newborn Backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy FallonSienna Miller, the British actress, shared a candid video of herself breastfeeding her newborn backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She welcomed her second child with boyfriend Oli Green, who is also the father of her two-year-old daughter. The couple has a third child on the way.

Read more »

Sienna Miller Breastfeeding Her Newborn Backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy FallonSienna Miller, the British actress, shared a candid video of herself breastfeeding her newborn backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She welcomed her second child with boyfriend Oli Green, who is also the father of her two-year-old daughter. The couple has a third child on the way.

Read more »