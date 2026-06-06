Sienna Miller Appears Engaged to Oli Green After Birth of Third Child

Actress Sienna Miller has been seen with a diamond ring in Barcelona, indicating her engagement to boyfriend Oli Green, just weeks after giving birth. This would be her fourth engagement, and friends hope this time she will finally walk down the aisle.

Sienna Miller , the actress who recently welcomed her third child, appears to be engaged to her actor boyfriend Oli Green after nearly five years together.

The 44-year-old was spotted in Barcelona showing off a prominent diamond ring on her finger, just a week after giving birth. This would mark the fourth engagement for Miller, who has never married, and friends say Green, 29, has long expressed his desire to marry her despite their 15-year age difference.

One friend noted the couple's deep affection, describing them as 'ridiculously in love' with a 'lovely family' and a wonderful rapport, adding that Green 'knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife,' hoping this time will be 'fourth time lucky.

' Onlookers in Barcelona remarked that Miller 'couldn't stop smiling' and seemed 'like she was walking on air,' apparently unconcerned about displaying the ring. Miller gave birth in May but has not publicly disclosed the baby's sex or name. She already has a daughter born in 2023 and another daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.

Her previous engagements were to Jude Law in the early 2000s, to Sturridge in 2012, and to art gallery director Lucas Zwirner in 2020 after a year-and-a-half relationship





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