Sienna Miller and Oli Green Join Jack Ryan: Ghost War Premiere in NYC

New parents Sienna Miller and Oli Green were spotted attending the Jack Ryan: Ghost War premiere in New York on Friday, joining fellow couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. They welcomed their second child just three weeks ago and style-conscious Sienna looked effortlessly stylish in a strapless oversized grey gown. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt caught the eye in an ostrich feathered mini dress.

New parents Sienna Miller and Oli Green joined fellow couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at Jack Ryan: Ghost War premiere in New York on Friday.

The British actress, 44, and hunky model, 29, welcomed their second child just three weeks ago, they are already parents to a two-year-old daughter. While Sienna is also mum to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. Taking to the red carpet, Sienna looked effortlessly stylish in a strapless oversized grey gown, while Oli coordinated perfectly in a grey suit.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt, 43, was on hand to support husband John Krasinski, 46, who leads the cast as Jack Ryan in the spin-off after playing the role for four seasons on TV. The actress caught the eye in an ostrich feathered mini dress





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Sienna Miller Oli Green Jack Ryan: Ghost War Emmy Marlow Model Grey Gown Statement Earrings Ostrich Feathered Mini Dress John Krasinski Jack Ryan New York

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